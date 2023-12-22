There have been several celebrity cameos on Selling Sunset since the show first premiered on Netflix. These are some of the most noteworthy ones.

In light of the news that Jason Oppenheim will be selling Kanye West’s Malibu mansion, it’s a great time to think back on Selling Sunset’s most famous celebrity clients.

Since the show premiered on Netflix in 2019, real estate agents at the Oppenheim Group have been handling tons of million-dollar listings.

Which million-dollar listings have been directly connected to musicians, actors, and social media influencers?

Celebrities who’ve appeared on Selling Sunset

Karamo Brown from Queer Eye worked with Christine Quinn.

The list of celebrities who’ve appeared in episodes of Selling Sunset is impressive. In Season 1, viewers watched Taye Diggs tour a Hollywood Hills mansion with Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet.

Karamo Brown from Queer Eye was later seen touring a gorgeous estate with Christine Quinn. In Season 2, Larsa Pippen toured a massive mansion with Chrishell Stause.

French Montana appeared in an episode via FaceTime when he was deciding if he was interested in a six-bedroom home near Calabasas.

Marvel star Simu Liu showed up at the Oppenheim Group office in Season 4 to talk about his dream home and budget plan.

Season 4 also featured NBA star Thomas Bryant. He worked with Chrishell to hunt down the right five-bedroom luxury property for him.

Celebrities who’ve worked with the Oppenheim Group off camera

Some celebrity clients who’ve worked with the Oppenheim Group have never been featured in episodes of the hit reality TV show.

These celebs include Meryl Streep, Orlando Bloom, Nicole Scherzinger, Alesso, Chloë Grace Moretz, Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen, Ellen DeGeneres, Kris Humphries, and Dakota Johnson.

When Season 8 of Selling Sunset lands on Netflix, viewers are welcome to stay on the lookout for additional celebrity cameos from famous folks who are interested in gorgeous mansions across the greater Los Angeles area.