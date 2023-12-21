Selling Sunset’s Jason Oppenheim is selling Kanye West’s Malibu mansion

The Oppenheim Group just landed a major celebrity client. They’re now working with Kanye West to sell his Malibu mansion.

Jason Oppenheim will be working with Kanye West to sell his upscale Malibu mansion.

Jason Oppenheim snagged Kanye West as a client

Rumors about the legitimacy of the Oppenheim Group constantly circulate since the brokerage is featured on a reality TV show.

That’s never stopped Jason and the rest of the agents he’s hired from handling million-dollar listings on a consistent basis.

Jason isn’t new to the scene when it comes to selling properties that were previously owned by megastars, musicians, actors, and social media influencers.

People reports that Kanye dropped $57 million for the Malibu estate a few years back in 2021.

He’ll be taking a slight loss when it sells since it was just listed for $53 million. One of the reasons it’s listed for less than Kanye originally paid is that the rapper had the interiors removed.

Anyone who chooses to purchase this Malibu mansion will have to come out of pocket to install brand-new finishes inside.

One of the top highlights of the Malibu property is that it overlooks the ocean. Owning a home in California speaks volumes about the tax bracket you’re in since the majority of houses in the Golden State are extremely high-priced.

When a Californian house is located anywhere near the beach, homebuyers are automatically bound to lay eyes on even steeper prices. Time will tell to see how long Kanye’s Malibu mansion will sit on the market.