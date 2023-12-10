Why Meryl Streep almost wasn’t cast in The Devil Wears Prada

Meryl Streep is now considered a Hollywood legend, but at the time of making The Devil Wears Prada, she almost wasn’t cast. Here’s why.

While now we may all be willing to cast Meryl Streep in anything she wants to be in, this wasn’t always the case.

Despite currently holding the record for the most Academy Award nominations of any actor, having been nominated 21 times since 1978 with the Deer Hunter, and winning three of them, it seemed that someone may have doubted her acting ability.

This is the case when it comes to her role in the 2006 movie The Devil Wears Prada – but why specifically did she almost lose the role?

Why was Meryl Streep almost not cast in The Devil Wears Prada?

Miranda Priestly is definitely one of Streep’s most well known roles. Supposedly based on Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, Streep’s performance helped catapult the film into notoriety, and earned herself a 14th Oscar nomination.

However, according to the movie’s producer Wendy Finerman, Streep’s casting was met with some reservations. Stating to the Hollywood Gold podcast, she explained “And Meryl, people thought we were crazy. I mean, I had people call me up and say, ‘Are you out of your mind? She’s never been funny a day in her life.’

“She has been funny, and they were wrong,” Finerman added, “But this was clearly a different kind of role for her.”

Streep had been involved in comedies before then, including A Prairie Home Companion, Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events, and the camp cult classic Death Becomes Her.

But Streep was primarily known for her dramatic roles like that of Sophie’s Choice or Kramer vs. Kramer, leading some to doubt her comedy ability.

Of course, Streep proved them all wrong. As added by Finerman, “I think that [casting Streep] was part of the fun of the unexpected.”

The Devil Wears Prada would not be the same without Streep. For example, who can forget the cerulean sweater monologue? Check it out below:

However, the actor did actually admit that she did not enjoy making the movie, mainly because this was her first – and only – attempt at method acting:

“It was horrible! I was [miserable] in my trailer” Streep said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “I was so depressed! I said, ‘Well, it’s the price you pay for being boss!'”

