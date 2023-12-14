Selling Sunset fans are comparing the Oppenheim Group to a “high-class escort agency”

Fans of Selling Sunset are comparing the Oppenheim Group to a high-class escort agency. Here’s why.

Selling Sunset is a hit Netflix reality TV show focused on luxury real estate in Southern California.

The show hones in on the Oppenheim Group, which is a ritzy brokerage filled with several hard-working (and fashion-forward) real estate agents.

Why are fans of the show comparing the Oppenheim Group to a high-class escort agency right now? These are the details.

A shady Oppenheim group comparison

A Reddit thread has been launched to discuss the details of Selling Sunset. The person who started the thread wrote, “Do you sometimes feel like this is run like a super high-class escort agency? To say it bluntly, they dress in very revealing clothes, there’s a lotttt of open sex talk towards their clients.”

The user also mentioned that Bre Tiesi said she’s hooked up with her clients in the past. On top of that, they compared Jason Oppenheim to a “pimp daddy” noting that real estate agents who’ve slept with him in the past have gotten better listings from him.

Someone responded in the thread by saying, “Honestly yeah, but that’s a lot of Hollywood. Sex sells, period.”

Another Redditor added, “Agree – most of their clothing choices on Season 7 were overly scandalous and not classy.”

A third fan chimed into the conversation to say, “Jason Oppenheim is a borderline pimp. He looks for playmates, bottle girls, models, [and] actresses.

“The girls work for him, give him a cut of their earnings, and have sex with him. Once he’s bored, he moves on to the next girl. Real estate is just the vehicle he uses to legitimize his pimp-like behavior.”

Despite any clues fans have picked up on by watching episodes of the show, the Oppenheim Group is a professional real estate brokerage that isn’t involved in the sex work industry at any level.