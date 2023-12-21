Selling Sunset: Are Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet and Nicole Young still friends?

Selling Sunset fans have questions about the status of Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet and Nicole Young’s friendship.

Is the friendship between Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet and Nicole Young on the rocks? Some fans are starting to think so.

The real estate agents have described themselves as being close friends in the past.

Now, Selling Sunset viewers are questioning whether or not Mary and Nicole are still as close-knit as they once were.

Where do you Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet and Nicole Young stand?

A Reddit thread was launched to discuss Mary and Nicole‘s friendship. The Redditor wrote, “Mary and Nicole… Is it just me or does it seem like every time Nicole opens her mouth Mary wants her to shut up? I thought they were besties.”

Someone responded with, “I think it’s because every time Nicole talks, she digs herself a deeper and deeper hole and Mary probably just wants her to stop embarrassing herself.”

Another person added, “If I had a friendship with Nicole, I’d be cringing by how bad Nicole is making herself look on global television.”

A third user chimed in to say, “I think Mary has been trying to help Nicole, and Nicole keeps making it worse.”

Throughout the history of Selling Sunset, Mary has generally always been an agent who gets along well with her co-stars.

Her friendships with Amanza Smith, Heather Rae El Moussa, and Jason Oppenheim serve as proof that Mary is well-liked by the people she surrounds herself with.

As far as her friendship with Nicole goes, fans will have to wait to see if Mary or Nicole speaks up on the matter.

A separate Redditor joined the chat to say, “I think they are friends. I think Nicole is very different off-camera versus on, and every time Nicole opens her mouth on camera, she sticks her foot in it.”

From this user’s perspective, the lives and friendships of the Selling Sunset real estate agents are probably a tad different than what viewers witness onscreen.