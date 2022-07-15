Adam Scott joins Dakota Johnson and Emma Roberts in Madame Web cast

Josh Tyler . 2 hours ago

The Sony movie Madame Web announced it would be adding Severance star Adam Scott to its cast.

Adam Scott is having a heck of a year. His performance in the Apple TV Plus series Severance was met with wide acclaim, netting him an Emmy nomination.

Although Scott has been known as a heavy-hitter in television, with other appearances in shows like Parks and Recreation earning him praise, it seems he is now poised to move to film.

His next project could be one of his biggest roles ever, according to a new report.

YouTube: Late Night with Seth Meyers

On July 15, Deadline reported that Adam Scott is set to join the Sony Spider-verse in the 2023 picture Madame Web in an unknown role.

Scott will join a cast that already includes Dakota Johnson in the titular role, along with Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, and Emma Roberts.

Madame Web is set to be the next installment in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. Because Sony owns the film rights to the character Spider-Man and all related characters, the MCU’s Spidey movies starring Tom Holland were all produced in collaboration with Sony.

However, Sony’s own movies like Venom, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and Morbius have not been connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe until they were brought into the MCU by a multiversal spell in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The Sony Spider-Man Universe and MCU now exist in parallel universes, meaning that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is unlikely to appear in any of the Sony movies, but another version of Spider-Man (like that played by Andrew Garfield or Tobey Maguire) could.

In addition to Madame Web, the Sony Spiderverse will also see at least two more feature films in the coming years, with Kraven the Hunter set for a 2023 release and El Muerto for 2024.

It’s unknown if Scott’s role in Madame Web could see him appear in either of those films or in any future Sony Spiderverse projects.