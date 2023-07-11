Shang-Chi star Simu Liu embraces the Diablo 4 grind, hones Valorant skills

Shang-Chi star Simu Liu trades his superhero persona for gaming adventures in Diablo 4 and Valorant when the spotlight dims.

Liu made waves at the Barbie premiere on July 10 when he revealed he’s been grinding away at Diablo 4 and working on his Valorant game when not on set.

When asked what games he is playing these days, Liu expressed his fondness for Diablo 4, in particular, to Melissah Yang of Refinery29, “You know what I love about Diablo? It’s the perfect game to play at the end of a long day on set. Just grinding in the dungeon and clicking away.”

Liu previously made a haunting appearance in the live-action trailer for Diablo 2: Resurrected in 2021, where he played a character seeking absolution for sins not yet committed.

Last month, Liu also joined forces with Rachell ‘Valkyrae‘ Hofstetter and Bella Poarch in a promotional livestream for Diablo 4’s release, earning the nickname “the unholy trinity” from developer Blizzard.

However, Liu’s gaming time isn’t limited to the Diablo franchise exclusively. He also takes up arms in Valorant, explaining, “When I get together with my friends, I play a little bit of Valorant.”

“I play Brim, I play Sage, a lot of support. But Breach has been interesting because he’s like right in there. He has a good ult!”

Liu’s also been known to share his Valorant gameplay on Twitter, previously sharing a clip of his ace with Jett on Fracture. In the clip, fans can hear him exclaiming, “Let’s go Simu, let’s f***ing go” as he downs opponents with his Spectre. He later tweeted that he’s watched the clip hundreds of times.

When Liu is not playing Shang-Chi or grinding in the Diablo 4 dungeons, he’s previously used his massive reach to voice his passion for other games, such as his plea for Microsoft to “Please save Starcraft!” in January 2022.

Despite his growing movie career, Liu’s love for gaming doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

Fans are excited to see his performance as Ken in the upcoming Barbie movie and eager to see which video game he takes up next.