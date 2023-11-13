RHOM fans call Larsa Pippen “trash” for revealing Guerdy Abraira’s cancer diagnosis

Fans have criticized Larsa Pippen of Real Housewives of Miami for revealing Guerdy Abraira’s cancer diagnosis to their castmates.

Having issues with castmate Guerdy Abraira this season, Larsa Pippen agreed to meet with her to discuss their differences in a recent episode of RHOM.

However, after Abraira shared with Pippen that she had been struggling because of her cancer diagnosis, Pippen took that information and revealed its details to part of the RHOM cast.

Viewers have since reacted to Pippen telling others of Abraira’s diagnosis, calling her “trash.”

RHOM fans want Larsa Pippen “canceled”

When Pippen sat down with Abraira to hash out their feelings towards each other, the context of their conversation got serious real quick.

After Pippen demanded Abraira not to cry during their time together, Abraira sadly looked her in the eyes and revealed that she had just been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Deflecting with her jaw dropped, Pippen responded to Abraira, “How am I supposed to know that?”

Pippen then continued to question the validity of Abraira’s cancer diagnosis. To which Abraira asked back, “Are you seriously asking me how do I know I have breast cancer?”

After Abraira filled Pippen in with more details, Pippen frustratingly interrupted her by saying, “Don’t put this whole situation on me now. I’m sorry, I didn’t know. You never told me.”

Abraira then asked Pippen to give her a “safe space” to allow her emotions to flow freely, as she would be undergoing even more stress moving forward due to her diagnosis.

However, after their conversation, Pippen revealed to castmates Marysol Patton and Lisa Hochstein that Abraira had Stage 1 breast cancer.

Though the castmates empathetically responded, fans of RHOM seem to think that it wasn’t Pippen’s story to tell.

Viewers have since reacted by calling Pippen “trash” and saying that sharing information about Abraira’s cancer was “rotten core sh*t.”

One fan even called Pippen one of their least favorite housewives, while another mentioned that she should be “f*cking canceled.”

Not only that, but many viewers called out Pippen for being “self-absorbed,” “low,” and “fake.”

Though Pippen revealing Abraira’s cancer diagnosis to castmates will play out in next week’s episode, it’s clear that after watching the sneak preview, viewers have chosen their side — and it’s not looking like it’s Pippen’s.