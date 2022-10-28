Chloe Grace Moretz’s $4,000 PC build for Warzone 2 revealed

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at [email protected]

Custom PC builders PowerGPU have just revealed Chloe Grace Moretz $4,000 PC build just days after she mentioned wanting one on Twitter.

When Chloe Grace Moretz isn’t acting in her latest tv show or movie, she can be found in a wide variety of games like Destiny, Final Fantasy, and more.

Chloe recently revealed that she couldn’t stop playing the beta for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, and just days later took to Twitter to ask what she would need for a proper gaming PC.

Custom PC builders PowerGPU quickly came to save the day and has finally revealed the final rendition of her $4,000 PC build.

Chloe Grace Moretz’s $4,000 PC build revealed

Just hours after her initial tweet, PowerGPU posted pictures of the first version of her PC on Twitter, but it didn’t take long for things to get changed up a bit.

Nvidia stepped in and offered up a brand new Founders Edition RTX 4090, prompting the company to give Chloe quite a few upgrades alongside it.

They live-streamed the build process on Twitch, as PowerGPU founder Jese Martinez answered questions in chat while Roxaxl built the massive machine.

Chloe Grace Moretz $4,000 PC build specs

Here are the full specs of the insane PC build that will soon be heading Chloe’s way:

Case: Lian Li 011 Dynamic

CPU cooler: Deepcool LS720

CPU: Intel i9-13900k

Motherboard: Asus Prime Z790 White

Ram: Corsair 32GB DDR5-6200mhz CL36

Storage: Mushkin GAMMA 2TB

GPU: Nvidia RTX 4090 Founders Edition

Power Supply: MSI 1000G Gen5

Fans: Corsair QL120

Cables: Asiahorse Sleeved

With the addition of the RTX 4090 graphics card, PowerGPU made sure they weren’t risking any melted GPU adapters by using an ATX 3.0 power supply from MSI.

As Igors Lab revealed on October 27, the included adapter for the RTX 4090 has several weak points in its assembly, which causes it to overheat and begin melting the adapter as well as the GPU’s power plug.

PowerGPU hasn’t shipped the PC out to Chloe quite yet, but she’s already shared her excitement for the upcoming release of Warzone 2.