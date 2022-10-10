Rainbow Six Y7S4 details: New operator & map, ranked rework, release date leaks

Hailing from Perth, Andrew is Dexerto's Australian Managing Editor stranded in the middle of nowhere. They love telling stories across all games and esports, but they have a soft spot for League of Legends and Rainbow Six. Oh, and they're also fascinated by the rise of VTubers. You can contact Andrew at [email protected]

Rainbow Six Year 7 Season 4 is here to wrap up a big 2022 in Siege. A new operator and map are planned for release, as well as the long-awaited ranked rework. Here’s what you need to know about Y7S4, including all the leaks we’ve seen so far.

The Rainbow Six Year 7 roadmap has changed a lot since February, but players can expect a big drop of content in Season 4 as Ubisoft ties off all the loose ends as promised at the start of the year.

With delays to the new competitive map as well as ranked rework in Operation Brutal Swarm, they will finally be pushed through at the end of year. On top of that, players can expect a new operator and plenty of other changes.

Here’s what we know about Rainbow Six Y7S4 so far from all the leaks.

What’s coming in Rainbow Six Y7S4?

New Colombian operator: Solis leaks

Like every Rainbow Six season, Y7S4 will feature a new Operator. This one will be hailing from Colombia per the Year 7 roadmap, and leaks have given them a name: Solis.

Early looks at their loadout indicate they will be the first four-speed operator in the game’s history ⁠— something Ubisoft touted they were tinkering with earlier this year. Their gadget is reportedly called Puma Prowl, showing heat trails of enemies.

Players won’t know for sure until Rainbow Six Y7S4 is revealed, and we’ll keep you updated here.

Singaporean map due to release after delay

Despite being pinned for release in Operation Brutal Swarm originally alongside Singaporean operator Grim, the region’s new map will be coming in Rainbow Six Year 7 Season 4 instead.

Details about what the map will look like are thin, even on the leaker’s side. An early leak, since removed by Ubisoft, showcased the map in a very early state with a basic layout, although it was hard to distill anything from the footage.

Further details will be confirmed during November’s Six Jonkoping Major in Sweden during the reveal.

YouTube: Ubisoft Grim is finally getting his map after it was delayed in Operation Brutal Swarm.

Ranked rework going live

Also planned for Operation Brutal Swarm, the Siege ranked rework missed its first release window. However, it will be going live as part of Rainbow Six Y7S4.

According to leaks, players will start at Copper and receive rewards for all ranks they climb through. It’s closer to something like FIFA ⁠— where you get bonus packs and Renown for your higher rank, rather than just a fancy badge and charm.

As for how exactly it’ll function, those details aren’t 100% clear yet. We’ll update you once they’re pushed through.

Rainbow Six Y7S4 leaked release date

Rainbow Six Year 7 Season 4 will be revealed at the Six Jonkoping Major in Sweden this November 21 to 27, 2022. It’s likely the panel will be held ahead of the final day of play on November 27.

According to early leaks, the season will drop on December 4, 2022 — which only gives the season one week of testing before hitting live servers. It does put it exactly three months after Brutal Swarm’s release, however. We will update you once Ubisoft confirms exact timings.