Rainbow Six Siege directory: Quick links to our tips & guides

Rainbow Six Siege is unlike any other FPS game on the market, with teamwork and mastery of gadgets key to winning matches. If you’re struggling to find success, check out our directory of guides to give you a leg up on your opponents.

When you jump into the game, you will find a host of Operators, each with their own special skills and abilities. Finding the one that suits your playstyle best could be tricky, but don’t worry, as we’re here to help.

It’s not just Siege in this legendary series though, with Extraction offering a PvE experience for those who don’t enjoy the multiplayer focus of Ubisoft’s other offering. Lloyd Coombes gave the game 8/10 in his Rainbow Six Extraction review, praising the way that it “transplants Siege’s excellent gunplay and reliance on coordination into a tense battle for survival.”

Ubisoft

Rainbow Six Siege guides

Rainbow Six Siege is a tactical first-person shooter that emphasizes strategy, teamwork, and environmental destruction. During matches, you take on the roles of specific operators, fighting through intense close-quarters combat, destructible environments, and enemy gadgets to attack or defend an objective.

Here is a host of Siege guides to help you make the most of your time in the game.

Our team of R6 Siege experts

Our team of Rainbow Six Siege experts have worked together throughout the years to plan for new, major updates, write insightful guides, and provide tips to help you improve your game:

For more on Ubifost’s tactical shooter, check out our Rainbow Six news page.