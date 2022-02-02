Rainbow Six Siege Operator tier list 2022: Best attackers and defenders tier list

Following Operation High Caliber, we’ve put together a definitive Rainbow Six Siege Operator tier list for both attackers and defenders.
With now over 60 operators to choose from in Rainbow Six Siege, it can be quite hard to keep up with what’s the current best operator to choose ahead of Year 7 Season 1.
To help you with your struggles in the game, we’ve put together a list of the best Attackers and Defenders, including the newest incredibly versatile operator to hit the game, Thorn.
This lethal Irish Operator is well worth checking out, with a brand new, heavy damage SMG and a vicious new Razorbloom shell gadget. Be sure to check out our dedicated Thorn guide to make the most of her kit.
Read on for our definitive Rainbow Six Siege Operator tier list.
Contents:
Rainbow Six Siege Operator tier list: Attackers
Attackers in Siege are a varied bunch. Be sure to check out our favorites here.
S Tier
- Ace
- Ash
- Maverick
- Sledge
- Thatcher
- Zofia
A Tier
- Hibana
- Thermite
- Iana
- Flores
- Jackal
- Nomad
- Osa
- Lion
B Tier
- Capitao
- Gridlock
- Lion
- Twitch
- Ying
- Zero
- Buck
C Tier
- Amaru
- Dokkaebi
- Nokk
- Blackbeard
D Tier
- Finka
- Glaz
- Kali
- Fuze
- IQ
F Tier
- Warden
Rainbow Six Siege Operator tier list: Defenders
If you’re looking to stop enemies from making progress, you’ll want to look at the best defenders.
S Tier
- Mozzie
- Kaid
- Maestro
- Mira
- Smoke
- Mute
- Valkyrie
- Pulse
A Tier
- Clash
- Echo
- Ela
- Goyo
- Jager
- Lesion
- Melusi
- Thunderbird
B Tier
- Bandit
- Nokk
- Alibi
- Wamai
C Tier
- Castle
- Doc
- Rook
- Frost
D Tier
- Caveria
- Oryx
- Kapkan
- Blitz
F Tier
- Montagne
- Fuze
- Caveira
That’s our full Operator Tier List, but expect it to change once Y7S1 hits. For more on Siege, and new PvE spinoff Extraction, check out more of our guide content at Dexerto.
