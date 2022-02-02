Rainbow Six Siege Operator tier list 2022: Best attackers and defenders tier list

Following Operation High Caliber, we’ve put together a definitive Rainbow Six Siege Operator tier list for both attackers and defenders.

With now over 60 operators to choose from in Rainbow Six Siege, it can be quite hard to keep up with what’s the current best operator to choose ahead of Year 7 Season 1.

To help you with your struggles in the game, we’ve put together a list of the best Attackers and Defenders, including the newest incredibly versatile operator to hit the game, Thorn.

This lethal Irish Operator is well worth checking out, with a brand new, heavy damage SMG and a vicious new Razorbloom shell gadget. Be sure to check out our dedicated Thorn guide to make the most of her kit.

Read on for our definitive Rainbow Six Siege Operator tier list.

Contents:

Rainbow Six Siege Operator tier list: Attackers

Attackers in Siege are a varied bunch. Be sure to check out our favorites here.

S Tier

Ace

Ash

Maverick

Sledge

Thatcher

Zofia

A Tier

Hibana

Thermite

Iana

Flores

Jackal

Nomad

Osa

Lion

B Tier

Capitao

Gridlock

Twitch

Ying

Zero

Buck

C Tier

Amaru

Dokkaebi

Nokk

Blackbeard

D Tier

Finka

Glaz

Kali

Fuze

IQ

F Tier

Warden

Rainbow Six Siege Operator tier list: Defenders

If you’re looking to stop enemies from making progress, you’ll want to look at the best defenders.

S Tier

Mozzie

Kaid

Maestro

Mira

Smoke

Mute

Valkyrie

Pulse

A Tier

Clash

Echo

Ela

Goyo

Jager

Lesion

Melusi

Thunderbird

B Tier

Bandit

Nokk

Alibi

Wamai

C Tier

Castle

Doc

Rook

Frost

D Tier

Caveria

Oryx

Kapkan

Blitz

F Tier

Montagne

Fuze

Caveira

That’s our full Operator Tier List, but expect it to change once Y7S1 hits. For more on Siege, and new PvE spinoff Extraction, check out more of our guide content at Dexerto.

