When is cross-progression coming to Rainbow Six Siege? - Dexerto

Rainbow Six players will now be able to track their progress across PC and console, under one unified account, with cross-progression coming to Siege starting June 30. The rollout will take months, however.

Cross-progression in Rainbow Six: Siege has been a major talking point since the game’s release. Although it’s currently available across Xbox, PlayStation, and PC, each platform keeps its own account progress.

This means if you make the jump from Xbox to PlayStation for next-gen consoles, or switch entirely from console to PC, you’ll have to start all over again. No more Elite skins, no more full Operator rosters ⁠— you go right back to square one.

That’s changing though. At Ubisoft Forward 2021, the developers announced the long-awaited release of cross-progression.

Cross-progression, as described by Ubisoft, “allows you to play the game on one platform and continue your progression on another, as long as your Ubisoft account is linked to the target platform.”

The initial cross-progression launch on June 30 will involve PC and cloud-gaming services Stadia and Luna only. Console cross-progression, linking Xbox and PlayStation with PC for the first time, will launch in early 2022.

This means all your operators, profile progress, and cosmetics will likely carry over between different platforms. However, things like ranked stats and progress will be culled.

The console launch has been delayed slightly as Ubisoft deals with technical challenges of porting the changes across all platforms.

The related clip begins at 2:50:02

“We’re going to have to be very careful on how we do it because Siege is a live game. It’s like changing the wheels of the car while we are driving on the highway,” Guillaume Gad, Associate Producer of Rainbow Six explained at Ubisoft Forward.

“We’re going to have a lot of work to do on the UI, and the tech side to make sure all the different environments we have can merge into one so we can support cross-play and cross-progression.”

Cross-play will be launching at the same time as cross-progression, with the rollout starting on June 30. However, Siege’s cross-play will not unify console and PC players entirely.

We will update this article as more information arises.