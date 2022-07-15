Rainbow Six Operation Brutal Swarm: Y7S3 leaks, new Operator, map delay

Andrew Amos . 22 minutes ago

Rainbow Six Year 7 Season 3 is on its way, and we’ve already got a leaked name: Operation Brutal Swarm. A new Operator is on their way, but a lot of promised content such as a new map and ranked changes have been delayed. Here’s what you can expect.

As Rainbow Six Year 7 nears its halfway point, Ubisoft are continuing to pump out the changes. With 2022 marking a drastic uptick in new content such as maps, players were expecting something similar for Season 3.

Most of the new content has been delayed until later in the year, but Operation Brutal Swarm is set to boast plenty of long-awaited balance changes. And yes, Ubisoft wouldn’t dare skimp on missing the new operator.

Here’s what we know about Operation Brutal Swarm in Rainbow Six Siege, including when the Year 7 Season 3 update is bound to drop.

Ubisoft Operation Brutal Swarm will finally ship the long-awaited Finka nerfs.

Rainbow Six’s Operation Brutal Swarm doesn’t have a confirmed release date yet, but players can hedge their bets on something arriving in August 2022 around the time of the Six Berlin Major.

Ubisoft often reveals new season content at the end of their major esports events, and it’s expected to be no different this time around.

What’s coming in Rainbow Six Operation Brutal Swarm?

New Operator: Grim

Ubisoft has kept their lips sealed about the new operator coming in Operator Brutal Swarm, but data miners haven’t. The Singaporean Operator, named Grim according to leaks, is coming as part of Rainbow Six’s Year 7 Season 3 update.

An attacker, Grim reportedly boasts the 552 Commando Assault rifle and a shotgun as primary weapons. His unique gadget also features some sort of red ping tracking, although specifics are not yet known.

Given this is based on leaks, take all this information with a grain of salt. We will update you with specifics once Ubisoft confirms it all.

Balance changes for Finka, LMGs finally arrive

While originally planned for Operation Vector Glare, the balance changes for Finka and LMGs in Rainbow Six Siege were delayed slightly as Ubisoft worked out how they wanted to approach it. Now their targeted solution is ready for Operation Brutal Swarm in Year 7 Season 3.

“This is still on track, and will come as part of a bigger update to Siege’s moment-to-moment balance than we typically release in a single season,” Ubisoft assured players. “This is a big part of the reason why we made the decision to forego a mid-season balancing patch this season.

“The changes that will now come with Y7S3 interlock with one another in such a way that we feel the best way to experience and adapt to them is as a single package.”

That’s not the only balance change either. Ubisoft is looking at implementing a new secondary gadget with Impact EMP Grenades on their way ⁠— something that could shake up the meta given Thatcher’s dominance.

New map delayed until Y7S4

The delays continue with the planned map release for Year 7 Season 3 ⁠— locked in at the start of the year ⁠— has also been pushed back three months to the final update of 2022.

However to compensate Ubisoft are adding a new map to the competitive map pool: “We’re not sharing any specifics quite yet, but what we can say is that it’s a map you’ve played before, it was part of an event, and you have never seen it in comp. What do you think it is?”

We’re hedging our bets on Stadium.

Ubisoft Rainbow Six players are hoping that Stadium will be added to the game permanently in Year 7 Season 3.

Ranked rework also postponed

And finally, also not coming in Year 7 Season 3 and Operation Brutal Swarm is the Ranked 2.0 rework.

“As Y7S3 approached, we realized Ranked 2.0 would benefit from a little more time, so we’ve made the difficult decision to push its release back by a season. This way, we can ensure that the revamp to Ranked that you get in Y7S4 is the strongest it can possibly be,” Ubisoft stated.

Expect more details on that later in the year. As for Operation Brutal Swarm, we’ll keep you updated right here with the latest news as it drops.