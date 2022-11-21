Rainbow Six Operation Solar Raid patch notes: ADS changes, Zofia & Capitao update

Hailing from Perth, Andrew is Dexerto's Australian Managing Editor stranded in the middle of nowhere. They love telling stories across all games and esports, but they have a soft spot for League of Legends and Rainbow Six. Oh, and they're also fascinated by the rise of VTubers. You can contact Andrew at andrew.amos@dexerto.com

The Rainbow Six Operation Solar Raid patch notes aren’t just all about the new content. The notes contain plenty of balance changes, especially surrounding ADS movement and smaller quality-of-life fixes for Capitao and Zofia: here’s what you need to know.

Rainbow Six Operation Solar Raid is the biggest of Year 7, with Ubisoft going all out in 2022’s final update. A number of projects, shuffled onto the backburners, are being pushed out: the ranked rework, crossplay and cross-progression, plus the new Nighthaven Labs map and operator Solis.

However, there are still changes coming to the game as we know it today too. The balance changes mostly focus on minor adjustments to specific mechanics, but they could translate into major meta-shifts.

Here’s what you need to know about the Rainbow Six Operation Solar Raid patch notes.

Ubisoft Operation Solar Raid has plenty of new content, but there are some changes to existing mechanics.

What’s changed in Rainbow Six Operation Solar Raid? Patch notes preview

ADS movement change nerfs high-speed operators

Rainbow Six Siege is a very tactical game, and high-speed operators have been at the forefront of that since the beginning. Given everyone is just one headshot away from death, why not run into the fray to establish good positioning early?

Ubisoft is trying to hamper those high-speed operators as they speed walk across the map aiming down sights. The ADS movement change means all operators will now walk at the same speed while scoped in ⁠— the same as a one-speed operator.

“Slow operators were at a disadvantage because one headshot eliminates them regardless of health, and many operators are faster than them in firefights,” Ubisoft said. “This change aims to level out the playing field because speed no longer brings an advantage to ADS.”

Alongside this change, a number of operators have had their speeds changed too. Sens and Dokkaebi are now both three-speed operators, while Osa has been knocked back to one-speed for extra durability.

Ubisoft Three-speed operators will now move slower with the ADS movement update.

Zofia, Capitao receive long-awaited quality of life update

While no operators have been directly called out for balancing yet in Operation Solar Raid, Ubisoft has highlighted a major quality-of-life change for Capitao and Zofia.

The two attackers have to swap fire types with their gadgets. However, this could previously only be done with the weapon out. Now though, with the removal of fire rate changing, the keybind can be used at any time, quick swapping between the two modes.

It means you shouldn’t be caught shooting a smoke or a stun by accident, and it also flicks between modes much quicker without the clunky lock animation. It’s a small change but could make all the difference.

Ubisoft Zofia and Capitao are the only ones affected by the quality of life change now, but future operators will benefit.

You can find the early Rainbow Six Operation Solar Raid patch notes below, courtesy of Ubisoft. We will update this with more changes as they go live on the TTS in anticipation of the big launch.

Rainbow Six Operation Solar Raid patch notes

Operator balancing

Capitao

Can now toggle between asphyxiating bolts and micro smoke grenades on Tactical Crossbow without needing to pull out the bow.

Dokkaebi

Now a three-speed operator

Osa

Now a one-speed operator

Sens

Now a three-speed operator

Zofia

Can now toggle between impact and concussion grenades on KS79 Lifeline without needing to pull out the launcher.

Weapon balancing

ADS movement update

All Operators now move at the same speed while aiming down sights.

For more on Rainbow Six Siege Operation Solar Raid, be sure to check out our guide to the battle pass changes, as well as new Operator, Solis.