Rainbow Six Siege ranked explained: All ranks, how to climb fast

Rainbow Six Siege ranked might seem like a big leap, but everyone has to start from somewhere. If you want to dive into the game’s ranking system, here’s a guide to everything you need to know, including tips on how to gain MMR quickly.

Siege is a complex game, there’s no denying that. Even in quick matches with all the wall reinforcements, hidden angles, and gadgets flying around, it’s easy to get a bit lost in the chaos.

It makes ranked Siege not for the faint of heart. However, if you do want to get your competitive spirit on, we’ve got all the tips and guidance you need to grind from Copper all the way to Champion.

When can you start playing Rainbow Six Siege ranked?

You can start playing Rainbow Six ranked once you hit level 50. Before then, you’ll have to grind it out in the quick match or newcomer queues.

Once you do reach ranked, you’ll be able to play in a longer “first-to-four” rounds format. If scores are all tied at 3-3 by the end of regulation, there’ll be a three-round overtime to determine the winner.

You’re allowed to pick the map you play on somewhat thanks to the map ban feature, and you can even take some of the stronger operators off the board with attacker and defender bans.

All ranks in Rainbow Six Siege

Icon Rank MMR Copper V 0 – 1100 Copper IV 1100 – 1200 Copper III 1200 – 1300 Copper II 1300 – 1400 Copper I 1400 – 1500 Bronze V 1500 – 1600 Bronze IV 1600 – 1700 Bronze III 1700 – 1800 Bronze II 1800 – 1900 Bronze I 1900 – 2000 Silver V 2000 – 2100 Silver IV 2100 – 2200 Silver III 2200 – 2300 Silver II 2300 – 2400 Silver I 2400 – 2500 Gold III 2600 – 2800 Gold II 2800 – 3000 Gold I 3000 – 3200 Platinum III 3200 – 3600 Platinum II 3600 – 4000 Platinum I 4000 – 4400 Diamond 4400 – 5000 Champion 5000+

Seasonal ranked rewards in Rainbow Six Siege

At the end of each season, players will receive a charm based on their rank. The charms are all pretty similar, featuring the Six logo, but with different variations based on the seasonal theme.

Currently, there’s no plans to add any other ranked rewards, but we’ll keep you up to date if Ubisoft changes their mind.

How to rank up quickly in Rainbow Six Siege

It can be a pretty daunting experience jumping into Siege ranked for the first time. After all, it’s a complex game, and when the pressure’s on, it’s not for the faint of heart.

However, there are some things you can do that will help you learn the game and rank up quickly. Plus, as time goes on, you’ll become more comfortable.

Play meta operators: Don’t know who to pick? You can follow our guide to the best attackers and defenders for Year 6.

Don’t know who to pick? You can follow our guide to the best attackers and defenders for Year 6. Be sure to review your gameplay: Not sure exactly how you lost? Want to look up that enemy strat? Match replay has been added and it’s very handy for just that.

Not sure exactly how you lost? Want to look up that enemy strat? Match replay has been added and it’s very handy for just that. Play with friends: If you have people you play with regularly and have built some synergy with, you can stack together to make the most of it.

If you have people you play with regularly and have built some synergy with, you can stack together to make the most of it. Winning is all that matters: Don’t worry about farming kills, and don’t lament every death. Playing as a team will get you the win, and that’s all that matters for your MMR.

That’s all there is to the Rainbow Six ranked system. If you’re tired of just playing quick matches every day, this should hopefully inspire you to give ranked a crack ⁠— who knows, you might be the next Champion in waiting.