Grim revealed as Rainbow Six Operation Brutal Swarm attacker

Operation Brutal Swarm is coming to Rainbow Six Siege, and players now have their first look at the new Singaporean attacker: Grim. Living up to the operation name by harnessing a swarm of mechanical bees, here’s what you need to know.

Rainbow Six Year 7 Season 3, named Operation Brutal Swarm, is on its way. A new season always means a new operator, and this time around it’s Grim, a new Singaporean attacker joining Team Rainbow.

Grim has been leaked for months, but as the full reveal approaches at the Six Berlin Major on August 21, it’s now been confirmed for good.

The Singaporean looks to have a unique intel-gathering gadget that could help attacker sides significantly, and it’s all thanks to a swarm of mechanical bees. Here’s what you need to know about Grim in Rainbow Six Siege.

Who is Grim in Rainbow Six Siege?

Grim is joining Team Rainbow as an attacker in Operation Brutal Swarm. While not much is known about the Singaporean operator yet, his teaser video ⁠— which dropped on August 19 ⁠— does give some insight.

The video showcases his gadget, with a leaked name of Kawan Hive Launcher, tracking down enemies. This could mean it’s some kind of intel gathering gadget alerting attackers to the defenders’ presence in specific areas of the map.

“The faint buzz is a warning,” he says in his short 30-second preview. “It may be the last thing you hear, but I’m the last thing you’ll see.”

Leaks have also indicated he will use the SG 552 AR as well as the SG-CQB shotgun. We’ll learn more about his origins, and exactly how his swarm gadget works, when he’s fully revealed during the Six Major Berlin finals on August 21.

Grim release date in Rainbow Six Siege

Grim will be released as part of Operation Brutal Swarm in Rainbow Six Siege. While a date for it going live hasn’t been confirmed by Ubisoft yet, seasonal updates usually hit the TTS a day after its reveal, so expect Grim to be in public testing starting August 22, 2022.

From there it takes two to three weeks to hit live servers, so the Singaporean operator will likely go live sometime in September 2022. We’ll keep you updated with specifics once the full reveal drops.