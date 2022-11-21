Solis revealed as Rainbow Six Siege Operation Solar Raid defender

Hailing from Perth, Andrew is Dexerto's Australian Managing Editor stranded in the middle of nowhere. They love telling stories across all games and esports, but they have a soft spot for League of Legends and Rainbow Six. Oh, and they're also fascinated by the rise of VTubers. You can contact Andrew at andrew.amos@dexerto.com

Operation Solar Raid is bringing the final Rainbow Six Siege operator for 2022, Solis. The Colombian defender has a knack for hunting down attacker utility, and tracking gadgets with her Electro-Scanner. Here’s what you need to know about Solis in Rainbow Six Siege.

It’s the biggest update of Rainbow Six Year 7. Between the Nighthaven Labs map, crossplay, and cross-progression, plus the ranked rework among other balance changes, there’s plenty of content to wrap your head around in the game’s Operation Solar Raid.

Headlining it all though is long-rumored Colombian operator Solis, giving defenders a new way of tracking attackers before they even breach the site in Rainbow Six Siege. Here’s what you need to know.

Article continues after ad

Ubisoft Solis is the new defender in Rainbow Six Siege’s Operation Solar Raid.

Who is Solis in Rainbow Six Siege? Gadgets and weapons

Solis is Team Rainbow and Ghosteyes’ new defender in Operation Solar Raid. Hailing from Colombia, they bring next-level intel gathering ⁠— and the ability to stop attacks before they even really start.

Her SPEC-IO Electro-Sensor gadget can detect attacker utility through walls. It works much like IQ’s Electronics Scanner, but instead of it being attached to her gun, it’s a standalone gadget akin to Pulse’s own heartbeat scanner. With the SPEC-IO out, Solis can also release a burst that live tracks gadgets caught in its radius, making it visible to allies.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

There are some downsides to the scanner though. Solis cannot use her weapons ⁠— either the P90 SMG or the ITA12L shotgun ⁠— while she’s got her visor on. It can also be disabled by Thatcher, and IQ can see it through walls if it’s activated.

Article continues after ad

However, when paired with someone like a Bandit for denying breaches, Solis makes for a very pesky operator to deal with. The intel they can gather through walls, without the need for sitting on a camera, is immense. She can stop a push before it starts, and really hamper even the most well-thought-out attacker plan.

Ubisoft Solis’ SPEC-IO Electro-Sensor gadget is very similar to IQ’s on the attack.

Rainbow Six Siege Solis release date: When is Operation Solar Raid?

Solis will be released as part of Operation Solar Raid in Rainbow Six Siege. Testing opens up on the TTS on November 21, 2022, before hitting live servers two weeks later on December 6, 2022.

Players who have the Year 7 Pass, as well as those who buy the Operation Solar Raid battle pass early, will have exclusive access to the new Colombian defender for three weeks.