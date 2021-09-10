Marvel’s Midnight Suns: Release date, trailer, platforms, characters and everything we know

Marvel’s Midnights Suns cinematic reveal trailer impresses, but how does the gameplay and premise measure up? Here’s everything we know.

While the MCU continues to dominate the box office, it’s clear that Marvel intends to repeat its success when it comes to gaming. Marvel has always had a steady stream of games coming out over the years, but they appear to be kicking this up a level.

Sony’s 2021 PlayStation Showcase was also heavy on Marvel content, so it’s fair to say that Midnight Suns will fit right in. Although it also risks getting lost in the shuffle. Therefore, we’ve gathered all the information available in one place right here.

What is Marvel’s Midnight Suns?

Midnight Suns is a tactical RPG set in the Marvel universe developed by Firaxis Games, best known for their XCOM and Civilization franchises. The game will feature characters from various Marvel comics, including The Avengers, X-Men, Runaways, and the titular Midnight Suns.

The gameplay resembles Firaxis XCOM series, allowing the player to control a selection of Marvel characters on a map while they battle enemies in turn-based combat. The game also offers classic RPG elements such as exploration, and the ability to chat with other Marvel characters.

Combat utilizes a card-based system where abilities can be assigned to a deck and accessed in battle. Cards represent moves, spells, and actions, keeping gameplay fresh and engaging. Although the turn-based card system won’t be for everyone. The game will seemingly be single-player only with no multiplayer being announced, at least not yet.

Player’s will primarily control their own customer character known as a Hunter. But can also control classic Marvel characters such as Blade, Doctor Strange, and Iron Man in combat. These characters will also follow the player around as a squad of NPCs.

Known playable characters in Marvel Midnight Suns

The known roster in Midnights Suns so far includes:

Iron Man

Captain America

Wolverine

Doctor Strange

Captain Marvel

Blade

Ghost Rider

Magik

Nico Minoru

The developers will likely reveal and add more in time. However, don’t expect this game to feature a roster as expansive as Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order.

Marvel Midnight Suns – Release Date and platforms

The release date for Marvel Midnight Suns is March 2022, yet no exact date has been confirmed by the developers yet. The developers have stated that March is their “target release date.” Therefore, delays could be possible between now and then.

The game will release on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Microsoft Windows, Steam, and Epic Game Store.