Is Rainbow Six Siege down? Server status, maintenance & outage updates

Wondering if Rainbow Six Siege servers are currently up and running? Here’s the latest server status information including any planned maintenance and outage updates to the FPS.

Whether you’re keen to try out different operators, or continue climbing the game’s ranks, staying on top of maintenance updates and server issues Siege may face is the best way to avoid the disappointment of not being able to get into the game. With that in mind, we’ve got all the information you need right here.

Are Rainbow Six Siege servers down?

Rainbow Six Siege servers are currently up and running.

The last planned maintenance for the Siege took place on April 3, 2024, when the game was down on all platforms for approximately 60 minutes from 9:00 AM ET, but servers have been running as usual since the general maintenance period ended.

How to check Rainbow Six Siege server status

The easiest way to check Rainbow Six Siege’s server status is by visiting the game’s dedicated server status page on the official website which provides an up-to-date overview of whether or not Siege is currently experiencing any server issues on PC, PlayStation, or Xbox consoles.

Following the Rainbow Six Siege X (Twitter) page is also recommended as they regularly share news about any planned maintenance so it’s the quickest way to know if the servers are scheduled to go down anytime soon. We’ll also keep this page updated with any status changes or sudden outages so you can always check back here as well.

