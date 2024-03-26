Rainbow Six Y9S1.1 patch notes: Ballistic Shield & Deimos fixes, more

Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1.1 patch is out and fixes certain bugs related to the Ballistic Shield and the new attacker, Deimos. Here’s everything included in Rainbow Six Y9S1.1 patch notes.

Y9S1 of Rainbow Six Siege commenced Operation Deadly Omen which brought a new attacker in the form of Deimos and a plethora of other changes related to operators and weapons.

With Rainbow Six Y9S1.1 patch, a Ballistic Shield bug where feet weren’t covered when crouched and certain Deimos’ DeathMARK issues have been fixed.

While the Y9S1.1 patch is not as big as some previous patches, it does fix certain other problems related to gameplay, level design, and user experience, in general, to ensure smoothness throughout matches. With that said, here’s a rundown of all changes in Rainbow Six Siege Y9S1.1 patch notes.

Below you can find the full Rainbow Six Siege update Y9S1.1 patch notes from Ubisoft.

Y9S1.1 Patch Size

Find the download sizes for each platform below.

Ubisoft Connect : 2.2 GB

: 2.2 GB Steam : 1.9 GB

: 1.9 GB Xbox One : 2.27 GB

: 2.27 GB Xbox Series X : 2.51 GB

: 2.51 GB PlayStation 4 : 2.73 GB

: 2.73 GB PlayStation 5: 2.49 GB

BUG FIXES

Gameplay

FIXED – Feet aren’t covered by Ballistic Shield when crouched.

FIXED – AI Bots get stuck on furniture when moving to the defuser if planted in the south east corner of 1F Bar on the Chalet map.

FIXED – Eliminations counter doesn’t update if more than 3 targets are eliminated at the same time in Map Run Target Mode.

FIXED – Wrong room marked as complete for the 4th step of Map Run on the Coastline map.

FIXED – Wrong magnification for the .44 Mag Semi-Auto.

FIXED – Players can double vault using a Deployable Shield and Azami’s Kiba Barrier to reach areas providing unintended lines of sight.

Level Design

FIXED – Defenders detected outside between 2F Yellow Corridor and 2F Cafe Corridor on the Theme Park map.

FIXED – Players can vault onto a cabinet located in 2F Tea Room on the Skyscraper map.

FIXED – Defenders detected outside in 1F Main Stairs on the Border map.

FIXED – Walls clip through the rooftop in EXT Bedroom Roof on the Villa map.

FIXED – Players can navigate onto a metal box located at EXT Sailboats on the Kanal map.

FIXED – Defenders detected outside between 1F Blue Room and 1F Joint Corridor on the Theme Park map.

FIXED – Players are able to navigate onto the top of stacked barrels located at 1F Barrel Room on the Theme Park map.

FIXED – Defuser can’t be retrieved after dropping it while exiting or entering rappel stance next to a railing in EXT Terrace Balcony on the Outback map.

Operators

FIXED – Buck’s Skeleton Key doesn’t work as intended when pressing the fire key during the transition animation.

FIXED – Deimos’ DeathMARK gauge does not show the cooldown refill in caster mode.

FIXED – Deimos’ DeathMARK won’t activate right after switching targeted operators.

FIXED – Bandit’s Shock Wire persists when affected by EMP grenades.

User Experience