Esports World Cup 2024: Schedule, games, prize pool & more

The 2024 Esports World Cup is set to be the biggest event in the industry’s history as it will feature over a dozen individual esports tournaments and an incredibly high prize pool to boot. Here is everything you need to know about the Saudi Arabian event.

The Esports World Cup is the successor to the Gamers8 festival that the Saudi Esports Federation put on in 2022 and 2023, featuring multiple high-profile esports tournaments. With the Saudi government consolidating the esports industry under Savvy Games Group, buying out both ESL and FACEIT, the conglomerate is bringing together almost every major esports to its summer tournament in Riyadh.

Outside of the individual esports events, there will also be a cross-game competition between the organizations at the event as one will be crowned the first-ever Esports World Cup Champion. Last year’s Gamers8 event featured a combined prize pool of around $45, and this tournament is set to be even bigger and more costly.

Below is everything you need to know about the Esports World Cup.

Contents:

Esports World Cup: Schedule

The full schedule for the Esports World Cup has yet to be released. Some esports events are holding open qualifiers in April and May, so a June or July start date is expected for the main event. In 2023, Gamers8 kicked off on July 6.

The tournament is either going to be folded into the participating esport’s circuit or operate as a third-party event and will fill in a gap in its schedule.

The event is going to be eight weeks long and take place in the country’s capital Riyadh.

This section will be updated as more information becomes available.

Esports World Cup: Esports tournaments

So far 19 esports titles are set to appear at the Esports World Cup. The event’s esports lineup includes the following:

Counter-Strike 2

Dota 2

EAFC

Apex Legends

Fortnite

Garena Free Fire

Honor of Kings

League of Legends

Mobile Legends Bang Bang

Overwatch 2

PUBG

PUBG Mobile

Rainbow Six

RENNSPORT

Rocket League

StrarCraft II

Street Fighter 6

TEKKEN 8

Esports World Cup: Prize money

The Esports World Cup has said it will feature the largest prize pool ever, but the organizer has yet to reveal the purse for each tournament or its cross-tournament champion bonus.

So far, fans should expect to see a combined prize pool across its over a dozen tournaments exceed last year’s pot of $45 billion. That prize pool was the combination of 13 esports events, and some cross-tournament incentives, as the tournament didn’t feature some of the headliners, like League of Legends, Overwatch 2, or Apex Legends, for the 2024 event.

This section will be updated as more information becomes available.