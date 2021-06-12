E3 2021: Rainbow 6 Extraction revealed with huge parasite and multiple enemies - Dexerto

Ubisoft starting things off with a band at E3 2021, and Rainbow 6 Siege was front and center with some massive announcements for the new Extraction mode. So let’s take a look at everything that got revealed right here.

Before the show even started, Rainbow 6 gave fans some hints on what would be revealed during the Ubisoft Forward showcase on June 12. These included, notably, Crossplay and cross progression, as well as a look at North Star Reveals.

Like a lot of other multiplayer online games crossplay has been a hot topic in the Siege community, but during the main show the spotlight was on Siege’s new three-person co-op mode Extraction.

Rainbow 6 Extraction details

Siege’s new Three-person co-op has players taking on an “unprecedented alien threat” in the new PvE mode, and will be able to unlock new abilities and access to a unique arsenal as you progress.

There are multiple different enemy types as seen in the trailer, and we got a look at even more during the E3 gameplay reveal. The basic Parasite looks like black goo that flows through the map, the long range spiker, explosive breacher, and apex.

That’s all we have for Rainbow 6 at Ubisoft Forward for E3 2021 right now, but there’s more to come so check back soon. If you want the latest news on everything that happens during the show in the meantime, be sure to check out our official hub right here.