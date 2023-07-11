GamingPrime Day

Save over 80% on Funko Pop! with these Prime Day deals

If you’re an avid collector, Prime Day is the perfect time to grab some amazing deals on Funko Pop!

Prime Day is officially here (July 11-12) and it is not disappointing, with plenty of fantastic deals across the board. If you’re a fan of any TV shows, movies, video games, and more, you’ll be interested in Funko Pop! figures.

These adorable cartoonish renditions of your favorite characters are a collector’s dream. This Prime Day, we’re seeing some truly amazing deals, have a look for yourself below:

83% off Captain Carter Riding Hydra Stomper

Captain Carter is part of Funko Pop! Year of the Shield collection

Funko Pop! has released its 8-part Year of the Shield collection which celebrates Marvel superheroes that wield shields to protect the innocent. This particular figure sees Captain Carter, a member of the Avengers, riding Hydra Stomper, an Iron Man armor.

Peggy Carter was Captain America’s one true love, making this an important collectible for many. The deluxe size of this Funko Pop! stands at 6.25″ tall.

Right now, this Funko Pop! Prime Day deal has cut a whopping 83% off the original price, making it only $4.99 (was $29.99).

Buy Captain Carter Funko Pop! on Amazon

The rest of the deals on Funko Pop! can be seen below, which include the likes of Stranger Things, Marvel, Star Wars, ET, and more…

