Save over 80% on Funko Pop! with these Prime Day deals

If you’re an avid collector, Prime Day is the perfect time to grab some amazing deals on Funko Pop!

Prime Day is officially here (July 11-12) and it is not disappointing, with plenty of fantastic deals across the board. If you’re a fan of any TV shows, movies, video games, and more, you’ll be interested in Funko Pop! figures.

These adorable cartoonish renditions of your favorite characters are a collector’s dream. This Prime Day, we’re seeing some truly amazing deals, have a look for yourself below:

83% off Captain Carter Riding Hydra Stomper

Funko Pop! Captain Carter is part of Funko Pop! Year of the Shield collection

Funko Pop! has released its 8-part Year of the Shield collection which celebrates Marvel superheroes that wield shields to protect the innocent. This particular figure sees Captain Carter, a member of the Avengers, riding Hydra Stomper, an Iron Man armor.

Peggy Carter was Captain America’s one true love, making this an important collectible for many. The deluxe size of this Funko Pop! stands at 6.25″ tall.

Right now, this Funko Pop! Prime Day deal has cut a whopping 83% off the original price, making it only $4.99 (was $29.99).

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The rest of the deals on Funko Pop! can be seen below, which include the likes of Stranger Things, Marvel, Star Wars, ET, and more…

Looking for more Prime Day deals? Take a look at our pages below:

Best Prime Day Pokemon deals │ Best Prime Day LEGO deals │ Best Prime Day Yu-Gi-Oh! deals │ Best Prime Day Magic: The Gathering deals │ Best Prime Day movie deals │ Best Prime Day Pokemon TCG deals │ Best Prime Day Board Game deals │ Best Prime Day D&D deals │ Best Prime Day Star Wars deals │ Best Prime Day toys & collectibles │ Best Amazon Prime Day TV deals │ Best Prime Day gaming monitor deals │ Best game deals │ Best Steam Deck Prime Day deals │ Best PC component deals │ Best soundbar Prime Day deals │ Best gaming mouse deals Prime Day deals │ Best controller Prime Day deals │ Best gaming PC Prime Day deals │ Best Prime Day storage deals │ Best Prime Day gaming keyboard deals │ Best Prime Day gaming laptop deals

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.