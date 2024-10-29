Agatha All Along Tarot deck goes on sale with nearly 80 unique cards

Forget about Temperance, now’s the perfect time to splash some cash on an official Agatha All Along Tarot Deck and Guidebook. (You could say I see it in your future.)

Tarot cards have played a huge part (perhaps more than we know even now) in the events of Agatha All Along. In Episode 6, when Lilia meets William Kaplan for the first time, she tells him, “The tower reversed”, hinting he’s about to undergo a major transformation – right before he absorbs the soul of Billy Maximoff, aka Wiccan.

In Episode 7, Agatha and Billy exchange Tarot cards as swords fall from the ceiling, before Lilia comes in and delivers a reading. It quickly becomes clear that she is the Queen of Cups: the compassionate, intuitive voice of the coven.

With just Episodes 8 and 9 of Agatha All Along still to go, you can order your own set of licensed Tarot cards now, complete with a guidebook.

The Agatha All Along Tarot Deck and Guidebook is available on Amazon now for $27.99. It won’t be delivered until July 8, 2025, so you’ll have to wait for a while.

“Every witch needs their Tarot­ – and now, Tarot enthusiasts can explore their destiny with this distinctive take on the traditional 78-card Tarot deck, infused with all the magic of the Marvel Television universe,” the product description reads.

Disney+ Six promotional Tarot cards were released for Agatha All Along, including a Tower card

“This deluxe set of 78 cards, modeled after the Rider Waite Deck, consists of both major and minor arcana – perfect for both anyone beginning their Tarot practice and experienced practitioners and worthy of in-depth exploration.”

Each card “features a full-color illustration of a character or element from the show”, including Agatha Harkness, Rio Vidal (the Original Green Witch, who we now know to be Lady Death), and Wiccan.

