M2 MacBook Air drops to lowest-ever price in this Prime Day deal

Looking for the best Prime Day MacBook deal? The M2 MacBook Air is on sale, and you can save $200, meaning that you can now get the laptop at its lowest-ever price on Amazon.

If you’re less of a gaming laptop person, and just want a solid laptop that sports almost everything you need, then the MacBook Air might be for you. This refreshed variant of the MacBook Air sports a modern design in line with the more expensive 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro while retaining the sleek form-factor the MacBook Air line is known for.

I actually picked up a MacBook Air for myself earlier this year, and the device has been nothing short of stunning. This deal sees the latest version of the laptop drop to just over $1000, which is still nothing to sniff at, especially when Apple is notoriously stingy when it comes to sales.

Should you buy the MacBook Air?

Apple’s latest iteration of the MacBook Air results in a solid laptop that’s capable of handling most workloads that you might want to throw at it. I’ve used the laptop for months now, and it just offers the best computing experience while on the move, thanks to its stellar battery life. I even managed to play Baldur’s Gate 3 on the laptop using GeForce Now.

Two configurations are on sale here, the model with 8GB of RAM, and a model sporting 16GB of RAM. Most people will be able to get by with the base variant. But, if you are planning on doing heavier tasks, such as video editing or production, you might want to consider spending the extra cash for a slight bump in specs.

Regardless, you will still be able to get a killer deal here, and I don’t think that we will be seeing a better deal on the MacBook Air when Black Friday hits. If it does, I expect that the saving will be pretty minimal, compared to how much you can get it for right now.

