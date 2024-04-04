Souped-up M3 MacBook Air drops to lowest-ever price on Amazon

Amazon has dropped the price of the latest M3 MacBook Air with a 15-inch display, 16GB and 512GB storage to its lowest ever.

There have been solid discounts on M2 MacBook Air and MacBook Pros, but if you missed them, Amazon has an even better deal for you. The e-commerce giant has dropped the price of the M3 MacBook Air to its lowest ever, offering a 7% discount. This may not sound like a lot, but considering you’re saving on a laptop that just launched, it’s not bad.

Plus, you’re saving on the best storage version of the 15-inch M3 MacBook Air, which comes with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. This should be enough storage for most users and will make sure you get the best performance out of your MacBook Air.

Apple launched the M3 MacBook Air last month and lists the 512GB storage + 16GB RAM variant for $1,699. The new MacBook doesn’t bring too many changes, but it’s surely worth considering if you’re after top-of-the-line performance.

It can support 2 external displays (up from 1 on the M2 MacBook Air). You also get faster Wi-Fi 6E tech and improved microphones. The rest is business as usual— a 15-inch LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate and up to 500 nits of brightness.

The 15-inch model uses a 66.5-watt‑hour lithium‑polymer battery which is claimed up to 18 hours. The I/O options include a MagSafe charging port, two Thunderbolt ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

