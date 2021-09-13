GTA Trilogy leaks through NVIDIA GeForce NOW, and that’s not all

Rockstar Games’ long-rumored remasters of GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas have been leaked following a major discovery in NVIDIA GeForce NOW.

In a September 12 blog post by a developer, they revealed how some research in inspecting the GFN client application led them to finding a GraphQL editor for testing that included games never announced.

As it turns out, some users have since discovered that Remastered versions of GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas are all listed.

GTA Trilogy Remaster has been on fans’ radars for a very long time and a recent Kotaku report revealed more details about the yet-to-officially-be-announced project, stating that the graphics are a mix of the older PS2 style with modern technology.

Advertisement

A new GeForce NOW leak reveals remastered versions of #GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas, together with a PC port of GTA: Liberty City Stories made by Lucid Games. #RockstarGames SOURCE: https://t.co/sqco00MaxB pic.twitter.com/D0uktm54yp — GTA Series Videos (@GTASeries) September 13, 2021

While the Remasters were supposedly slated for sometime in 2021, they have yet to be announced, and with notable leaker Tom Henderson saying they might come in 2022, this seems more likely than ever.

Read More: GTA Online glitch makes cars into flying hazards and players are confused

Plus, that’s not even including the fact that GTA V Expanded and Enhanced was delayed to March 2022.

Further, in an amusing addition to the GTA Remasters, a PC port of GTA: Liberty City Stories was also listed on the NVIDIA GeForce NOW leak as being developed by Lucid Games.

So, assuming this is all accurate and there’s no tomfoolery going on, there is going to be quite a bit of GTA coming our way. Of course, take all of this with a grain of salt until Rockstar themselves announce the project, but hopefully we can get our hands on this Trilogy sooner than later.