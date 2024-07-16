The Amazon Prime Day sale is live, and there are so many products to choose from. If you’re looking for Apple stuff, the M2 MacBook Air is the best option available right now.

I’m making the case for the M2 MacBook Air as the best Apple product this Prime Day for three reasons. First, it’s a powerful laptop that’s perfect for almost everyone, whether you’re a professional or a college student.

Second, it’s currently at its lowest price ever on Amazon with a steep $200 discount. Third, it offers nearly the same specs (sans the M3 chip) as the newer M3 MacBook Air.

The M2 chip in this laptop is a powerhouse. I’ve been using it for over a year now, and it’s handled everything I’ve thrown at it. No matter how many Chrome tabs I have open (we all know Chrome can get hungry for resources), it just breezes through. The laptop can also handle Video editing, photo editing, and even gaming (to some extent).

Amazon is offering the same $200 discount on the 512GB version of the laptop, so if you think 256GB is enough for you, go for the higher storage. It’s also significantly faster than the base storage version because of the faster SSD.

While the M2 MacBook Air might not be Apple’s newest offering, it still packs a punch with features that are nearly identical to the M3 MacBook Air. The key differences really come down to two things: the M3 chip itself, and the ability of the M3 to connect two external monitors at once with the lid closed.

It’s also worth noting that the M2 MacBook Air will also get some cool features when macOS Sequoia arrives later this year, including the ability to mirror your iPhone on your Mac and a new Passwords app. Apple Intelligence features are also coming to the MacBook.

If you’re not looking to buy the MacBook Air, Amazon also has solid discounts on the Apple Watch, and the M1 iPad Air is currently massively discounted at Best Buy.

