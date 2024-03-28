M2 MacBook Air tumbles to lowest price ever in unmissable deal

B&H has dropped the M2 MacBook Air to its lowest price ever, offering the base model for $849. However, this deal is limited, so you might need to be quick.

The M2 MacBook Air is no longer the latest from Apple. The company announced the much-awaited M3 refresh of its compact laptops earlier this month. However, The M2 MacBook Air is still a solid choice for most users, considering it’s much cheaper now.

Best Buy recently slashed the price of the top-end M2 MacBook Air by $400 (the deal is still ongoing), but if you are seeking something more affordable, B&H has you covered. You can get the base model with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a 13-inch display for just $849. The laptop is only available in the Midnight color option.

If the standard M3 MacBook Air fits your needs, the M2 MacBook Air is probably a great option too. You can save some serious cash on the M2 model and still get nearly the same performance as the newer M3. Even YouTuber Marques Brownlee believes the same thing.

The M2 MacBook Air comes with a Liquid Retina display that offers crisp and clear picture quality. The compact 13-inch display ensures that you can easily carry the laptop wherever you want. Its lightweight build won’t weigh you down.

The MacBook Air M2 rocks a sleek, modern design and convenient MagSafe charging. Plus, you get a booming four-speaker sound system and two USB-C/Thunderbolt ports to connect your gear. To top it all off, the battery lasts 18 hours on a single charge.

