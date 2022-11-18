Razer Naga V2 Pro review: Return of the MMO king

Dexerto's Hardware Editor. His usual day involves tinkering with gaming hardware and sniffing out the latest hardware news. He also enjoys retro gaming and watching weird kung-fu movies. Get in touch via email at sayem.ahmed@dexerto.com.

The Razer Naga V2 Pro is the latest MMO mouse from Razer, which has steadily been refreshing its mouse lineup this year. But, is it worth an upgrade?

The Razer Naga has been a mainstay in the hands of many MMO players hands for years. But, is this new refresh worth splurging again? It comes equipped with an upgraded sensor, in addition to a snazzy new Hyperscroll Pro Wheel. But, is it a jack-of-all-trades and master of none?

Key specs

Weight: 134g

Connectivity: USB-C, Razer Hyperspeed Wireless

Grip type: Palm, right-handed

Buttons: up to 22

Sensor: Razer Focus Pro 30k Optical sensor

Maximum DPI: 30,000

Polling rate: 1000Hz (4000Hz with Hyperspeed dongle sold separately)

Battery life: 150 hours (Hyperspeed), 300 hours (Bluetooth)

Features: PTFE skates, Hyperscroll Pro Wheel, three detachable plates, Chroma RGB Razer Synapse compatibility , Hyperpolling compatible

, Price: $179.99

Design & features

Dexerto

On the outside, it appears as though the Razer Naga V2 Pro has not changed much at all. As an ardent user of the Razer Naga Pro, the mouse immediately felt both comfortable and familiar in our palm. The key differences in the Razer Naga V2 Pro are instead slightly more subtle.

Article continues after ad

However, one of the key design changes is in the Hyperscroll Pro Wheel that Razer has included in this brand-new mouse. You are able to adjust the wheel’s scroll stages between five different modes, each with its own unique feel. This includes a smooth scroll option, which emulates a free-spinning wheel.

Additionally, through Razer Synapse, you are also able to customize the resistance and step values of the wheel for yourself and assign it to a single custom slot. This is pretty wild, and we found a happy balance between the “Ultra-Fine” preset and letting go on a smoother scroll. The Naga V2 Pro also has an additional button that allows you to quickly switch between these profiles.

Article continues after ad

New mouse, same panels

Dexerto

Much like the Naga Trinity before it, the Razer Naga Pro also has a choice of three swappable side panels. You have a 12-button panel for MMOs, a six-button panel for MOBA titles, and a standard two-button panel for all the rest. We prefer using the 12-button panel. However, it’s incredibly disappointing to see that Razer has chosen not to revise the design of these panels.

We used a Razer Naga Pro for a couple of years and noticed that our 12-button panel stopped registering inputs correctly over time. Sadly, the design of the panel on the Razer Naga V2 Pro is exactly the same. We even checked the cross-compatibility of panels between generations and it appears as though it is indeed exactly the same.

Article continues after ad

Around the bottom of the mouse, the differences between the Razer Naga Pro and its newer-shinier sibling become starker. You can slot in a wireless charging puck, and also gain access to 4000 Hz Hyperpolling if you have the optional Mouse Dock Pro.

Finally, you now have USB-C for charging and wired connections, which is indeed a nice upgrade over micro-USB on the previous generation.

It feels as though this is a much more conservative upgrade compared to the Deathadder V3 Pro, and the Basilisk V3 Pro.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Gaming performance

Dexerto

The Razer Naga V3 Pro is a heavy mouse. At 134g, it’s heavier than the previous-gen Naga Pro, so this mouse is not suited toward quick-flicking FPS titles. Instead, this mouse excels at MOBA titles like DOTA 2, with its six-button panel, in addition to using the 12-button for MMO titles like the upcoming Dragonflight expansion for World of Warcraft, and Final Fantasy XIV.

Article continues after ad

We ended up hardly using the two-button panel, which seems a tad redundant when you can equip yourself with much more functionality through the Naga V3 Pro’s magnetic panels.

For all its faults with our experience with the side-panels failing, they are easily replaceable. Additionally, the 12-button is keyed to a certain extent, which allows you to easily pick out which button is which. It’s a far cry from our experience with the Steelseries Aerox 9.

We managed to play high-end raids, customize our wheel to our liking, and more in just about everything we played. The Razer Naga V2 Pro excels at almost everything aside from FPS titles.

Article continues after ad

Should you buy it?

At $179, the Naga V2 Pro might be a tough upgrade for those who already have the V2, but for those looking for an MMO mouse. Functions like the new Hyperscroll wheel and the capability for 4000Hz Hyperpolling are tempting, but we wouldn’t rush to upgrade it.

However, if you have not got an MMO mouse and are on the market, it’s going to be tough to find one much better than this.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.