Razer gaming mouse drops to under $100 in Amazon Spring Sale

If you are looking for a great deal on a premium gaming mouse, then this Amazon deal on the Razer Viper V2 Pro might be what you need.

To get the best performance in fast-paced games like Valorant or Call of Duty, you need peripherals that are fast and responsive. Razer is one of the most recognizable names in the field of gaming accessories and thanks to the Amazon Spring Sale, you can get a Razer Viper V2 Pro gaming mouse with 33% off its listed MSRP.

The Razer Viper V2 Pro mouse has been designed with a number of features to make it appealing to fans of PC gaming. The Razer Viper V2 Pro mouse has been created to be very lightweight, weighing less than 60g. Lightweight mice tend to be favored by professional esports players to improve reaction times.

Best Buy

For precision and reliability, the Razer Viper V2 Pro uses Gen 3 optical switches with a 90-million click life cycle and 0.2ms actuation in addition to the Focus Pro 30K optical sensor which can maintain tracking precision on a large number of surfaces including glass. Users can use the on-mouse DPI controls to toggle between 5 DPI settings on the fly without needing additional software.

To ensure the lowest latency possible, the Razer Viper V2 Pro uses the Hyperspeed Wireless system which lets users experience ultra-low latency gaming and multi-device support. There is also no need to fear running out of battery during a long gaming session thanks to the 90-hour battery life of the Razer Viper V2 Pro.