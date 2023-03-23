Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Faker Edition review: New color, new price

The Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro might be one of the best gaming mice on the market, and the Faker edition is no different.

Faker, one of the most notorious esports players around is the latest to join a group of influencers with their own gaming peripherals. Previous examples include Shroud’s Maingear MG-1 PC, and OTK’s Starforge Systems PC brand.

We’ve already reviewed Razer‘s DeathAdder V3 Pro gaming mouse. But, the Faker Edition comes with a few aesthetic frills that fans of the esports pro might appreciate, in addition to a gorgeous red colorway that separates the mouse from the leagues of black and white gaming peripherals on the market. But, are the new extras worth the price?

Key specs

Weight: 64g

Connectivity: USB-C, Razer Hyperspeed Wireless

Grip type: Palm, right-handed

Buttons: 5, Razer Optical Mouse Switches Gen-3

Sensor: Razer Focus Pro 30k Optical sensor

Maximum DPI: 30,000

Polling rate: 1000Hz (4000Hz with Hyperspeed dongle sold separately)

Battery life: 90 hours

Features: PTFE skates, Ergonomic shape, Razer Synapse compatibility , HyperPolling compatible

, Price: $169.99

Design

Razer doesn’t make the most elegant looking of products. The Blade laptop series is the pinnacle of their design ethos, striking a balance between clean and the classic “gamer” look, and the Faker Edition Deathadder V3 Pro leans more towards the “gamer” look, instead of the original’s clean aesthetics.

The huge roster of mice that Razer produces looks utterly fantastic. They rarely have any unnecessary trimmings. But, when they do, the product blends in with the vast majority of other stuff on your desk.

Lack of special features

Faker’s entire branding is red and black, with a radical demon mask emblazoned on the palm area of the mouse. The plastic retains its eggshell feeling, which feels great to the touch. Though, we do wish that there were alternative options by the way of colors.

The mouse is devoid of any RGB, which is great, as it will save battery life, which is something that we actually prefer. Our keyboard – a Keychron K4 – only emits white light and for the most part, we’re thankful that Razer omitted it from the design here. Though, it also feels like a bit of a missed opportunity to do something special, that goes further than a new lick of paint.

Imagine the demon emanating from below your hand with a slick red RGB underneath black plastic. Or even, white light pulsing from the mask’s face if we kept it red. There’s not much separating the Faker Edition from the standard mouse, as it stands, aside from the different colors.

It feels lackluster as a special edition, but it’s hard to stay mad at it for these reasons when the mouse itself is basically perfect.

Features

As we’ve already reviewed the mouse, we won’t spend too long taking you through it. The Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro is itself, one of the best mice we’ve ever got to grip. This light, buttery feel as it glazes around the mouse mat, backed by its exceptionally lightweight frame. It’s sublime.

This is a gaming mouse distilled down into its purest form. A highly reactive and super light device that offers you nothing but the best performance at all times.

We were even surprised at how long it lasted. Over the course of two weeks, we’ve only had to charge it once. While our gaming sessions weren’t exactly long, the device remained on for hours on end, thanks to its useful standby modes.

What baffles us about the Faker edition of the DeathAdder V3 is the lack of attention to extras in the box. While the mouse is a masterwork, the inclusions once again, feel as if this wasn’t thought through more than giving it a slightly different look.

Best mouse without the best dongle – for $20 extra

Razer is asking for an additional $20 on top of the already expensive $150 asking price. For that, you get a new color and a leaflet with Faker’s message to the fans. There’s nothing else in the box to indicate that it’s different to the standard version.

We’re not confused as to why the special edition is more expensive – that bit is obvious – but the lack of additional gadgets in the box is a letdown.

This is supposed to be the Faker edition, the mouse that puts you on par with Faker by giving you his supposed weapon of choice. Presumably, while Faker is playing League of Legends, he’d have the best of the best equipment with him, presumably including Razer’s HyperPolling wireless dongle.

The DeathAdder V3 Pro supports this dongle, but Razer, despite making a product around the “Unkillable Demon King”, has left us high and dry with just the regular wireless dongle. The additional cost, branding, and entire idea behind the mouse feel a little wasted when you don’t get the best of the best.

We’re also not saying that the mouse underperforms with the regular dongle, but we’re also saying that it’s not exactly in line with the esports-focused branding.

The verdict – 5/5

Razer’s DeathAdder V3 Pro is still the best mouse we’ve used in a long time. Expertly crafted to not only be as light as possible, but as comfortable too. It’s a phenomenal entry in the pantheon of Razer gear, and despite its flaws on the design front, the Faker edition is no different.

Yes, we’re a little miffed about the lack of additional goodies included for the higher price. However, if you’re a fan of Faker and the esports scene, you can do much worse than having this at your fingertips.

