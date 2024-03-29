This MMO mouse just got a 26% discount just in time for the newest FF14 expansion

The Corsair DARKSTAR gaming mouse could give you the advantage in your favorite MMOs while it’s 26% off on Amazon.

When playing hugely popular MMOs, like Final Fantasy 14, any gaming mouse could do the trick. But, fighting your way through dungeons and raids might be a challenge if you don’t have all the tools that an MMO gaming mouse brings to the table. The Corsair Darkstar gaming mouse has several features that make it more than ideal for pairing with your favorite MMO, and it’s currently 26% off on Amazon for a limited time.

The Corsair Darkstar gaming mouse has 15 fully programmable buttons, including a scroll tilt, where all your attacks and spells can be assigned for quick and easy access. Six of the buttons are arranged as a side cluster, so they’re within easy reach. Plus, there’s a textured thumb grip, so you can figure out which buttons to press in the middle of a raid.

The gaming mouse connects through Slipstream wireless, or Bluetooth, with a 2,000Hz polling rate for a lag-free MMO experience. Its 26K DPI optical sensor, can also capture the most precise movements, so you can complete your daily raids without worry.

The Corsair Darkstar 80 hours of battery life also means you can spend more time worrying about your MMO, and less about charging your mouse. Better yet, you can customize the seven RGB lighting zones as you see fit, giving you an extra bit of razzle dazzle to your MMO gaming setup.

