xQc gets insane luck after spending $17k on Pokemon card packs - Dexerto

Twitch streamer Félix ‘xQc’ Lengyel pulled out an ultra-rare Dark Charizard card live on Twitch after spending a huge $17k on Pokemon trading cards.

With Twitch Pokemon Week about to get underway, we’ve seen a bunch of streamers doing live unboxings of Pokemon trading cards in a bid to pull out some ultra-rare Pokemon.

Given the rarity of some cards, and an abundance of buyers, the value of good-condition cards has grown exponentially over the last decade. One YouTuber even sold his collection to buy a $200k car.

xQc is one of the latest streamers to buy into the hype, as he completed a box opening on the off-chance he could pull out something decent. It’s fair to say he got quite lucky.

xQc pulls ultra-rare Dark Charizard Pokemon card

After pulling out some underwhelming cards, xQc was hit with a bombshell Dark Charizard Holo pickup.

He could barely control his hands after pulling it out, which is no wonder when considering the card is worth around $6,000.

Redditor u/remany posted a price list of the top tier cards xQc pulled out. On top of the Dark Charizard Holo, he also collected Dark Holo versions of Dragonite, Blastoise, Raichu and Alakazam. The total value of the cards? A staggering $27,000.

It’s worth considering that xQc did pay $17k just to get hold of the box, on the off-chance it would contain some valuable cards. But the risk has paid off, as he should easily make a £10k profit – provided he can find buyers, of course.

TEAM ROCKET UNBOXING WAS CRAZY. IM SO HAPPY WITH THESE INSANE PULLS, NUTS! THANKS FOR WATCHING! HERE ARE THE HIGHLIGHTS IF U MISSED IT pic.twitter.com/7zp3cbmnDo — xQc (@xQc) December 6, 2020

It’s far from the most expensive card out there, though. Back in October, rapper Logic bought a 1st Edition Charizard for $226k – almost 38 times the value of xQc’s best pull.

The upcoming Pokemon Week, which will see other streamers like Pokimane and Trainwreck do their own unboxings, has been slightly shrouded in controversy after Sodapoppin accused the trend of Pokemon card unboxings as promoting ‘child-friendly gambling.’

But with xQc pulling out a card as rare as this one right before the start of the event, it’s unlikely he’ll be backing out.