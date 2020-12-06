 xQc gets insane luck after spending $17k on Pokemon card packs - Dexerto
Pokemon

xQc gets insane luck after spending $17k on Pokemon card packs

Published: 6/Dec/2020 14:07

by Luke Edwards
@xQc/Bulbapedia

Pokemon TCG xQc

Twitch streamer Félix ‘xQc’ Lengyel pulled out an ultra-rare Dark Charizard card live on Twitch after spending a huge $17k on Pokemon trading cards.

With Twitch Pokemon Week about to get underway, we’ve seen a bunch of streamers doing live unboxings of Pokemon trading cards in a bid to pull out some ultra-rare Pokemon.

Given the rarity of some cards, and an abundance of buyers, the value of good-condition cards has grown exponentially over the last decade. One YouTuber even sold his collection to buy a $200k car.

xQc is one of the latest streamers to buy into the hype, as he completed a box opening on the off-chance he could pull out something decent. It’s fair to say he got quite lucky.

xQc, Twitch
xQc was shocked after pulling out a Dark Charizard card.

xQc pulls ultra-rare Dark Charizard Pokemon card

After pulling out some underwhelming cards, xQc was hit with a bombshell Dark Charizard Holo pickup.

He could barely control his hands after pulling it out, which is no wonder when considering the card is worth around $6,000.

Redditor u/remany posted a price list of the top tier cards xQc pulled out. On top of the Dark Charizard Holo, he also collected Dark Holo versions of Dragonite, Blastoise, Raichu and Alakazam. The total value of the cards? A staggering $27,000.

It’s worth considering that xQc did pay $17k just to get hold of the box, on the off-chance it would contain some valuable cards. But the risk has paid off, as he should easily make a £10k profit – provided he can find buyers, of course.

It’s far from the most expensive card out there, though. Back in October, rapper Logic bought a 1st Edition Charizard for $226k – almost 38 times the value of xQc’s best pull.

The upcoming Pokemon Week, which will see other streamers like Pokimane and Trainwreck do their own unboxings, has been slightly shrouded in controversy after Sodapoppin accused the trend of Pokemon card unboxings as promoting ‘child-friendly gambling.’

But with xQc pulling out a card as rare as this one right before the start of the event, it’s unlikely he’ll be backing out.

Entertainment

Blake Gray sparks Amelie Zilber breakup rumors with cryptic tweet

Published: 6/Dec/2020 12:46

by Connor Bennett
Blake Gray and Amelie Zilber
Instagram: Amelie Zilber/Bryant

Sway House TikTok

TikTok star Blake Gray has sparked rumors that he and Amelie Zilber might have broken up after he posted an incredibly cryptic tweet. However, some fans think it’s more about leaving Sway House. 

As it’s blown up in popularity around the world, TikTok has created a wave of new social media stars. Some have been more successful than others, turning their TikTok popularity into followers elsewhere and getting recognized for their business ventures. 

For many of these new stars, sharing details about their life is a regular occurrence – revealing everything from where they’re living, who they’re friends with, and who they’re dating. 

In the case of Blake Gray, who has over eight million followers on his main TikTok account, he’s been dating Model & Vocalist Amelie Zilber – much to the delight of some fans. Though, he’s also sparked rumors that the pair might no longer be together. 

sway house members posing
Instagram: swayla
Blake Gray has been a member of the Sway House, along with stars such as Bryce Hall and Griffin Johnson.

On December 6, the TikTok star turned model dropped an incredibly cryptic tweet that, really, could be in relation to anything. 

“All good things must come to an end at some point,” he said, sparking rumors in his replies about pretty much everything from a break-up with Amelie, to a contract ending, or him moving home. 

Fans zeroed in on the possible breakup angle, asking Blake to clear things up considering his Instagram showed he was with his girlfriend only a few hours earlier. 

“Don’t tell me u and Amelie broke up,” replied one fan. “Please NO NO NO NO NOOOOO I’m gonna lose my faith in love if you and Amelie break up,” added another. 

However, some other followers pointed out that he or someone else might have left Sway House – especially Blake no longer had the collective as a part of his bio. 

“No stop don’t leave sway wtf bruh, said one reply. Another, though, suggested it was someone else and Blake was purely commenting on things. “I feel like Noah is moving out tbh,” they added. 

As of writing, no one has cleared things up, and Blake’s tweet is still the source of rumors and speculation. 

So, we’ll just have to wait and see what comes from it and if anyone is actually going to clarify things anytime soon.