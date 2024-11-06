Stolen Pokemon card worth $40,000 sees UK police involved in Charizard hunt

UK police have successfully tracked down an incredibly valuable Charizard Pokemon card priced at roughly $40,000 USD and returned it to its owner.

There is insane money to be made in the Pokemon TCG trade with some of the hobby’s most valuable cards selling for multiple millions of dollars. Of course, with so much money on the line, this seemingly wholesome and child-friendly pastime attracts a lot of crime.

Seriously, we’ve seen trading card stores shot up, used as fronts for the narcotics trade, and million-dollar warehouse robberies. That’s not even all of them, we have a whole list of Pokecrimes.

The latest instance of criminal activity related to the Pokemon TCG comes out of the UK, albeit with a much happier ending than usual. Sussex Police have managed to track down and return a stolen Charizard card worth around $40,000 USD to its owner.

Initially reported by Sussex News, proceedings began when a Pokémon card grading company in Heathfield notified authorities of a theft on October 21, 2024. The company evaluates the condition of various trading cards and Pokemon is among the most popular.

Following the grading of a holographic base-set Charizard, the company returned the card to the owner, only for it to go missing in the post. Initially thought to be a mix-up with the courier service, suspicions arose when the same card was posted for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

The Essex Police launched an investigation and, following a raid on the home of a 23-year-old Polegate man, the card was recovered and the resident was arrested. The suspect later confessed to stealing the Charizard card and received a caution following an expression of remorse and cooperation with the investigation.

The Pokemon card has since been returned to its owner and Police Constable Alan Russell who handled the case has elaborated on the situation. “We identified a line of inquiry quickly and were able to act decisively,” Russel explained. “It was a valuable item, cherished by the victim, who is relieved to have it back.”