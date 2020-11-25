How to watch Pokemon week on Twitch with Pokimane, xQc, more - Dexerto

Twitch streamer Ludwig Ahgren has announced a huge event where some of the platform’s biggest streamers will be opening hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of Pokemon cards live on stream.

Pokemon cards have taken over platforms such as YouTube and Twitch as viewers flock to see their favorite personalities try to find some of the rarest collectibles.

The Pokemon TCG has seen a major explosion in value in 2020. Cards that once traded for nothing in decades past will now sell for as much as a house. Streamers on sites such as Twitch have been buying sealed booster boxes from the 90s to open live for viewers.

Ludwig himself recently scored a major win. On November 22, Twitch star Mizkif broke open 1st Edition sealed packs from the 1999 Fossil set, and Ludwig scored a 1st Edition Dragonite after streamer Trainwreckstv gave his pack to him. Now Ludwig is taking the hobby even further with a huge week-long event.

How to watch

Ludwig announced that viewers can tune in to his channel from Monday, December 7 at 4pm PST on Ludwig’s channel where over the course of a week, top streamers will be opening one box of Pokemon cards per day, worth $235,000.

The streamers involved will be Trainwreck, ConnorEatsPants, MoistCr1TiKaL, xQc, Pokimane, and Mizkif. Karl Jacobs will also join in on Connor’s stream according to Ludwig.

Fans have shown a mix of excitement about the event and concern for the sheer amount of money going into the latest craze. One person on Twitter responded, “Pokémon addiction is getting out of hand,” while another user wrote, “This is gonna be awesome to watch the madness unfold.”

Pokémon addiction is getting out of hand I get you guys with money get a little kick from getting a card you think is worth 10k but it’s probably not. — actualbeta (@actualbetaw) November 25, 2020

Popular streamers have also shown their concern for the trend. Streamer Sodapoppin recently described it as “promoting gambling on stream.” But clearly this hasn’t deterred Twitch’s biggest stars from attempting to cash in.