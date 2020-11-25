 How to watch Pokemon week on Twitch with Pokimane, xQc, more - Dexerto
How to watch Pokemon week on Twitch with Pokimane, xQc, more

Published: 25/Nov/2020 17:15

by Alice Hearing
Pokimane xQc Pokemon trading cards stream Twitch
Twitch: Mizkif/ Amazon.com/ Twitch: xQc

Twitch streamer Ludwig Ahgren has announced a huge event where some of the platform’s biggest streamers will be opening hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of Pokemon cards live on stream. 

Pokemon cards have taken over platforms such as YouTube and Twitch as viewers flock to see their favorite personalities try to find some of the rarest collectibles.

The Pokemon TCG has seen a major explosion in value in 2020. Cards that once traded for nothing in decades past will now sell for as much as a house. Streamers on sites such as Twitch have been buying sealed booster boxes from the 90s to open live for viewers.

Ludwig himself recently scored a major win. On November 22, Twitch star Mizkif broke open 1st Edition sealed packs from the 1999 Fossil set, and Ludwig scored a 1st Edition Dragonite after streamer Trainwreckstv gave his pack to him. Now Ludwig is taking the hobby even further with a huge week-long event.

Pokemon trading cards Twitch stream event Ludwig Ahren
Twitter: Ludwig Ahgren
Ludwig’s event will take place across a week in December

How to watch

Ludwig announced that viewers can tune in to his channel from Monday, December 7 at 4pm PST on Ludwig’s channel where over the course of a week, top streamers will be opening one box of Pokemon cards per day, worth $235,000.

The streamers involved will be Trainwreck, ConnorEatsPants, MoistCr1TiKaL, xQc, Pokimane, and Mizkif. Karl Jacobs will also join in on Connor’s stream according to Ludwig.

Fans have shown a mix of excitement about the event and concern for the sheer amount of money going into the latest craze. One person on Twitter responded, “Pokémon addiction is getting out of hand,” while another user wrote, “This is gonna be awesome to watch the madness unfold.”

Popular streamers have also shown their concern for the trend. Streamer Sodapoppin recently described it as “promoting gambling on stream.” But clearly this hasn’t deterred Twitch’s biggest stars from attempting to cash in.

The incredible cars of FaZe Clan featuring Adapt, Rain, Rug, Blaze & more

Published: 25/Nov/2020 14:40 Updated: 25/Nov/2020 14:49

by Kieran Bicknell
FaZe Clan with Car
FaZe Clan

FaZe Clan is one of the best-known gaming and content houses on YouTube, and they have some incredible cars to boot.

Billed as “The world’s most subscribed gaming team” FaZe Clan has built itself a reputation as one of the best-known esports teams on the planet. Since its creation in 2010, the team has dominated in Call Of Duty, CS:GO, and more.

With their rise to fame, naturally, their income streams have grown substantially. Therefore, many members of the FaZe team have splashed the cash on awesome cars to showcase their success, here are some of the highlights from each member.

FaZe Clan cars

Faze Adapt

FaZe adapt next to his new custom GTR
Youtube: FaZe Adapt
FaZe Adapt has one of the most heavily-customized cars from the clan.

Starting off with what is without a doubt one of the coolest cars in the FaZe Clan collection, Adapt is the owner of a stunning custom Nissan GT-R. Featured on the iconic West Coast Customs channel, this GT-R is a long way from how it left the factory.

With a custom FaZe-themed wrap, new wheels, and custom interior matching the design of the outside, this is one serious ride. Assuming the engine has remained stock, the GT-R puts out an impressive 485bhp from its twin-turbo V6, with the power going to all four wheels.

Faze Rain

FaZe rain by his McLaren
YouTube: FaZe Rain
FaZe Rain enjoys his “real life Batmobile” in the form of a McLaren 570s.

Adapt isn’t the only member of the FaZe Clan to have a supercar. Rain also has his own high-performance car in the form of his black McLaren 570s. This British-built supercar delivers 562hp to the rear wheels from its twin-turbo V8 engine, resulting in a 0-60 time of just over 3 seconds, on to a top speed of 204mph.

In complete contrast to the McLaren is his other car – a Tesla Model X. This all-electric SUV is perfect for cruising around in silence, but is still cool enough and certainly fast enough to make it the envy of many other YouTubers.

FaZe Megga and FaZe Blaze’s Teslas

FaZe Blaze Tesla Model 3
YouTube: FaZe Blaze
A number of the FaZe Clan members own Teslas, such as Blaze and his Model 3.

At only 15 years old, Megga is one of the youngest members. Despite his age, he has already bought his “dream car” in the form of a Tesla Model 3. Clearly the members of FaZe Clan like to go fast AND be eco-conscious.

Not only does Megga own a Tesla, but so does fellow clan member FaZe Blaze, who also owns a Tesla Model 3.

FaZe Rug

G63 AMG FaZe RugFaZe Rug has a G63 AMG similar to this, but in white.

FaZe Rug has owned a number of cool cars over the years, but currently owns a Mercedes-AMG G Wagon, which was recently ‘destroyed’ as part of a prank. Having admitted his want for a Rolls-Royce Phantom, it may only be a matter of time before we see him add one to his garage.

FaZe Clan team cars

FaZe Apex Lincoln
YouTube: FaZe Apex
Long-time viewers will remember the custom FaZe-Themed Lincoln Navigator.

While a number of the members have individual rides, there is also a ‘team’ car for the FaZe members. Their custom Nissan Armada wrapped in FaZe colors has been spotted a number of times at press events.

Long-time FaZe followers will also remember the customized Lincoln Navigator that they had back in New York City, but that is now long-gone.