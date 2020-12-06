Logo
xQc unamused as hilarious Google search trolls him with Ninja’s picture

Published: 6/Dec/2020 0:52

by Bill Cooney
xQc trolled by Ninja picture
Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel got an unpleasant surprise when he decided to do some research on who the most-subscribed streamer on Twitch is, only to be trolled by Google with Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins’ photo.

xQc is one of Twitch’s most popular streamers on Twitch and, by our measure, he’s easily one of the most successful on the platform this year, raking in close to $2 million overall.

Subscribers obviously make up a big part of that total amount, so you’re bound to find Felix on top of any ‘most-subscribed’ list for Twitch. Because it’s the end of the year and lists for the top streamers of 2020 are coming out, his chat urged him to search for exactly that.

“Most subbed streamer? Who cares, subs are temporary, sub count can go up and down, it can go away,” xQc said in response. “It doesn’t define what you do or who you are. People who attach their personality, and their ego, and their confidence to some random digit number that goes up and down — because they need some random pixels to feel better.”

 

Success doesn’t come without its struggles as they say, and the former Overwatch League pro found that out first hand when he finally gave and did the search for his chat.

Sure enough, his name popped right up at the top of the Google search results, but instead of a picture of himself, it was accompanied by a photo of Ninja, which is very ironic since that’s who Felix has been compared to over the years by his merciless audience.

After initially looking proud when his name popped up, he quickly was at a loss for words for how badly he had been trolled by the search engine.

With his chat predictably cracking up, xQc simply closed the window and went back to his Minecraft run, continuing his original train of thought after a bit of awkward silence.

“In my opinion, if most of the basis of your self-confidence is from things that are outer, not from within, then you have no medium, you’ll never know what’s happening,” he reflected, trying to forget about the unfortunate search results. “You’ll always be guided by what others think, and then what?”

Not surprisingly, Ninja didn’t crack our list of the top-earning Twitch streamers for 2020, considering he only recently returned to the platform after Microsoft shut Mixer down in June.

Blevins still made out just fine though, reportedly making between $30-50 million from his streaming deal with the site, and the newfound freedom to broadcast wherever he pleases, which led him to re-sign with Twitch.

Despite the hilarious comparisons that many have made of the two, xQc still has a ways to go if he plans on making the kind of money Ninja rakes in from streaming. Still, he is undoubtedly one of the most subbed-to streamers on Twitch, so you’d think Google would at least get his picture right.

Maybe next year Felix!

Gaming

How to Become the Next Gaming Influencer with GAME

Published: 1/Dec/2020 18:20 Updated: 3/Dec/2020 17:32

by Shane King

GAME are launching a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for gaming content creators to win huge prizes and become a salaried influencer under the GAME banner. Here are the challenge’s details and how you can sign up.

No matter how experienced you are, GAME are offering the opportunity for a passionate PC or Xbox gamer to try out what it’s like being a gaming influencer. As long as you’re over 18 years old, a resident of the United Kingdom, and an avid gamer, you have a chance to win big.

Not only will the chosen winner earn some big prizes, but they’ll also receive a ton of media opportunities and visibility as a content creator for GAME. Among a variety of prizes, GAME’s influencer will earn a free Xbox Series X console and a £1,500 monthly salary for three months.

The full prize breakdown for the successful candidate is as follows:

GAME Next In fluencer Prize Breakdown

If you play on Xbox and/or PC, love gaming, and really love engaging with members of the community while providing entertaining, educational content, this opportunity could be for you. Below, you’ll find more details on the challenge, prizes, and how to get involved.

How to sign up for GAME’s influencer challenge

  1.  First thing’s first! Prepare a YouTube video, under two minutes long, that shows footage of you playing FIFA, Halo, Forza, or Destiny and includes commentary expressing why you want to be GAME’s influencer.
  2. Title the video “I’m (insert name here) and I want to be GAME’s next gaming influencer” and share it on Twitter and Facebook (tagging @GAMEDigital).
  3. Visit the GAME influencer challenge page and carefully fill out the form with your information, social media links, and a link to your YouTube video.
  4. Get your video out there! Share it on Twitter or Facebook too. Remember to tag @GAMEDigital so they can see it

Once your submission is in, the judges will get to work creating a shortlist based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

The full breakdown of the stages, including the five finalists each getting a one hour streaming slot on BELONG’s Twitch channel, can be found below.

GAME’s influencer challenge: How the winner will be picked

Level 1, Entries:

Fill out GAME’s influencer challenge form, including social media links and, most importantly, an entry YouTube video submission. Submissions opened on November 16 and close on December 18 2020.

Level 2, Shortlisting:

Judges review all entrants and select five top candidates by January 8, 2021, to move on to the next level. Candidates will be judged based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

BOSS Level, The Tournament:

The top five candidates will receive one hour on BELONG’s Twitch channel to play two games (choosing between FIFA, Halo, Forza, and Destiny) on January 23, 2021.

Gaming Influencer Announced:

Based on how well each gamer performed and engaged with the audience during their stream, a winner will be chosen on February 8, 2021 and the three-month contract will get inked!

Ultimately, GAME are offering gamers a chance at the exposure needed to grow their brands and, for one lucky winner, the opportunity to be a paid content creator.

Interested candidates should get their submissions ready, their social strategy planned, and their creative juices flowing. Starting with the initial submissions, big prizes are on the line and competition is sure to be fierce.