xQc unamused as hilarious Google search trolls him with Ninja’s picture

Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel got an unpleasant surprise when he decided to do some research on who the most-subscribed streamer on Twitch is, only to be trolled by Google with Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins’ photo.

xQc is one of Twitch’s most popular streamers on Twitch and, by our measure, he’s easily one of the most successful on the platform this year, raking in close to $2 million overall.

Subscribers obviously make up a big part of that total amount, so you’re bound to find Felix on top of any ‘most-subscribed’ list for Twitch. Because it’s the end of the year and lists for the top streamers of 2020 are coming out, his chat urged him to search for exactly that.

“Most subbed streamer? Who cares, subs are temporary, sub count can go up and down, it can go away,” xQc said in response. “It doesn’t define what you do or who you are. People who attach their personality, and their ego, and their confidence to some random digit number that goes up and down — because they need some random pixels to feel better.”

Success doesn’t come without its struggles as they say, and the former Overwatch League pro found that out first hand when he finally gave and did the search for his chat.

Read More: xQc has hilarious response after Logic roasts him on stream

Sure enough, his name popped right up at the top of the Google search results, but instead of a picture of himself, it was accompanied by a photo of Ninja, which is very ironic since that’s who Felix has been compared to over the years by his merciless audience.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

After initially looking proud when his name popped up, he quickly was at a loss for words for how badly he had been trolled by the search engine.

With his chat predictably cracking up, xQc simply closed the window and went back to his Minecraft run, continuing his original train of thought after a bit of awkward silence.

“In my opinion, if most of the basis of your self-confidence is from things that are outer, not from within, then you have no medium, you’ll never know what’s happening,” he reflected, trying to forget about the unfortunate search results. “You’ll always be guided by what others think, and then what?”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Not surprisingly, Ninja didn’t crack our list of the top-earning Twitch streamers for 2020, considering he only recently returned to the platform after Microsoft shut Mixer down in June.

Blevins still made out just fine though, reportedly making between $30-50 million from his streaming deal with the site, and the newfound freedom to broadcast wherever he pleases, which led him to re-sign with Twitch.

Read More: Sykkuno becomes fastest growing streamer on Twitch

Despite the hilarious comparisons that many have made of the two, xQc still has a ways to go if he plans on making the kind of money Ninja rakes in from streaming. Still, he is undoubtedly one of the most subbed-to streamers on Twitch, so you’d think Google would at least get his picture right.

Maybe next year Felix!