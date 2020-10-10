Logic breaks major Pokemon record with $226k Charizard card purchase - Dexerto

Former rapper Logic dropped the price of house – over $226k – on a Pokemon card. The Twitch star bought the insanely rare 1st Edition Charizard at an auction, and broke a major record for the Nintendo collectible.

Despite releasing in 1999, the Pokemon Trading Card Game has seen an explosion in value over the last two years. Items that were once traded on school playgrounds around the world for nothing are now selling for the price of a house.

Advertisement

Lately, the hobby has been attracting attention from popular stars such as Logan Paul who paid $216k for a base set booster box. On October 9, Twitch streamer Logic raised the bar even higher after spending $226k on a shadowless 1st Edition Charizard – and also broke a record in the process.

Logic breaks record buying $226k Pokemon card

The 1st Edition Pokemon card made waves in the TCG community when buyers quickly drove the bid up to $124k. On October 9, the item ended at an astonishing $226,088.76, with the buyer’s premium included. It was also “shadowless” – which means there’s no shadow on the right-hand side of the art. box, which is rarer.

Advertisement

Shockingly, the winner was none other then former rapper and Twitch star, Logic. The streamer made the reveal on Twitter in a reply to YouTube personality Logan Paul. “@LoganPaul I’m the one at the auction for 183k Lololol,” he said.

Read More: Top 5 most expensive Pokemon Trading Cards



Released in 1997, Charizard has often been the crown jewel of the Pokemon TCG. Decades later, its popularity has maintained and is the most sought-after monster from the original base set.

@LoganPaul I’m the one at the auction for 183k Lololol — Bobby Bathroom Break (@Logic301) October 10, 2020

According to card investing company, Cardhops, the sale is now the new record holder for the highest price that the Charizard card has sold for. Business analyst Darren Rovell confirmed this, stating, “Beats record for the card by more than $50,000.”

Advertisement

A PSA 10 Base Set 1st Edition Charizard just sold at auction with an ending bid of $183,812.00 via @IconicAuctions. Including the 20% buyer's premium, the total transaction value exceeds $220k. As of now, this is the highest known sale of the card. pic.twitter.com/2mwkoopTvL — Cardhops (@Cardhops) October 10, 2020

While Logic being the auction winner might surprise some, this isn’t the first time the popular streamer has dropped big money on the Nintendo hobby. On October 9, he tweeted out that he’d spent $23k on a base set booster box from 1999.

“Just opened a $23k Pokemon base set box! Only a few back in but look what I pulled!!” he exclaimed, as he revealed that he had pulled another Charizard card – though this one wasn’t 1st Edition or shadowless.

Just opened a $23k Pokémon base set box! Only a few packs in but Look what I pulled!! YOLO pic.twitter.com/hr2ETLADft — Bobby Bathroom Break (@Logic301) October 9, 2020

Pokemon TCG fever seems to be at an all-time high. On October 9, Logan Paul hosted a livestream where he opened up a 1st Edition base set booster box he paid $216k for.

Advertisement

The star pulled a Charizard card worth up to $85k, and even popular YouTuber Mr Beast won a $30k Blastoise. With Logic dropping over $226k for a single card, it seems the sky’s the limit for the Nintendo hobby.