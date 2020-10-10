 Logic breaks major Pokemon record with $226k Charizard card purchase - Dexerto
Logic breaks major Pokemon record with $226k Charizard card purchase

Published: 10/Oct/2020 7:07 Updated: 10/Oct/2020 7:08

by Brent Koepp
logic pokemon charizard card
Twitter: @Logic301 / Iconic Auctions

Logic Pokemon TCG

Former rapper Logic dropped the price of house – over $226k – on a Pokemon card. The Twitch star bought the insanely rare 1st Edition Charizard at an auction, and broke a major record for the Nintendo collectible. 

Despite releasing in 1999, the Pokemon Trading Card Game has seen an explosion in value over the last two years. Items that were once traded on school playgrounds around the world for nothing are now selling for the price of a house.

Lately, the hobby has been attracting attention from popular stars such as Logan Paul who paid $216k for a base set booster box. On October 9, Twitch streamer Logic raised the bar even higher after spending $226k on a shadowless 1st Edition Charizard – and also broke a record in the process.

Logan Paul pulling a rare Charizard Pokemon card
YouTube: Logan Paul
The same card was pulled during Logan Paul’s Pokemon livestream – though it was ungraded.

Logic breaks record buying $226k Pokemon card

The 1st Edition Pokemon card made waves in the TCG community when buyers quickly drove the bid up to $124k. On October 9, the item ended at an astonishing $226,088.76, with the buyer’s premium included. It was also “shadowless” – which means there’s no shadow on the right-hand side of the art. box, which is rarer.

Shockingly, the winner was none other then former rapper and Twitch star, Logic. The streamer made the reveal on Twitter in a reply to YouTube personality Logan Paul. “@LoganPaul I’m the one at the auction for 183k Lololol,” he said.

Released in 1997, Charizard has often been the crown jewel of the Pokemon TCG. Decades later, its popularity has maintained and is the most sought-after monster from the original base set.

According to card investing company, Cardhops, the sale is now the new record holder for the highest price that the Charizard card has sold for. Business analyst Darren Rovell confirmed this, stating, “Beats record for the card by more than $50,000.”

darren rovell pokemon card tweet
Twitter
Logic’s Pokemon card splurge smashed a record.

While Logic being the auction winner might surprise some, this isn’t the first time the popular streamer has dropped big money on the Nintendo hobby. On October 9, he tweeted out that he’d spent $23k on a base set booster box from 1999.

“Just opened a $23k Pokemon base set box! Only a few back in but look what I pulled!!” he exclaimed, as he revealed that he had pulled another Charizard card – though this one wasn’t 1st Edition or shadowless.

Pokemon TCG fever seems to be at an all-time high. On October 9, Logan Paul hosted a livestream where he opened up a 1st Edition base set booster box he paid $216k for.

The star pulled a Charizard card worth up to $85k, and even popular YouTuber Mr Beast won a $30k Blastoise. With Logic dropping over $226k for a single card, it seems the sky’s the limit for the Nintendo hobby.

Pokemon card worth $85k pulled during Logan Paul’s livestream – results

Published: 10/Oct/2020 5:57 Updated: 10/Oct/2020 6:16

by Brent Koepp
logan paul with pokemon card booster box
YouTube: Logan Paul

Logan Paul Pokemon TCG

On October 9, Logan Paul opened up a rare 1st Edition Pokemon booster box worth $216k. Over 300,000 viewers tuned into the livestream as the YouTuber pulled a shadowless Charizard worth $85k. Here is every notable TCG card that was pulled, and who won the most.

In September, Logan Paul surprised millions of fans when he revealed he’d spent an “estate’s worth” of money on Pokemon cards. The 25-year-old influencer explained that the Nintendo collectibles had become the new “art” worth investing in.

To celebrate, he bought a rare 1st Edition booster box of the 1999 base set, and sold each pack individually to buyers such as YouTuber Jimmy ‘Mr Beast’ Donaldson. On October 9, the star opened the box live, and here are the results of what was pulled during the epic event.

logan paul pulling charizard pokemon card
YouTube: Logan Paul
The YouTuber pulled an insanely rare Charizard during the Pokemon card event.

Logan Paul pulls rare Charizard during Pokemon card stream

Over 300k viewers tuned in to watch the YouTuber open up the incredibly rare Pokemon booster box. The star had sold each pack individually for $11,111, which netted him around a $200k profit.

Several major cards were pulled during the livestream, such as the yellow cheek Pikachu which can fetch $3–$5k, a Chansey worth up to $30k, and a Charizard estimated to be worth $65-85k. They’re worth even more because they are “shadowless” – cards that don’t have a shadow running down the right hand side of the art box.

Given that these are all pristine 1st Edition, even common cards are worth something. And of course, the values listed below are estimates which will ultimately be determined by grading. Here is everything that was pulled during the live event, and who – if notable – won them.

logan paul pulling chansey pokemon card
YouTube: Logan Paul
The YouTuber pulled a rare Chansey card that can go for $30k.

Pokemon 1st Edition booster box opening results

Rare Holo

  • Venusaur (est. value $30k)
  • Chansey (est. $30k)
  • Gyrados (est. $8.8k) – finance YouTuber Graham Stephan
  • Chansey (est. $30k)
  • Charizard (est. $65-85k) – Twitch streamer Kevin ‘Papaplatte’ Teller
  • Poliwrath (est $2-3k)
  • Raichu (est. $3-5k)
  • Blastoise (est. $30k)
  • Chansey (est. $30k) – entrepreneur Dan Fleyshman
  • Alakazam (est. $20k)
  • Mewtwo (est. $20-25k ) – Hypixel founder Simon ‘Hypixel’ Collins-Laflamme
  • Blastoise (est. $30k) – Mr Beast

Rare

  • Item Finder (est. $3k) – Mike Maljak
  • Imposter Professor Oak (est. $800) – YouTuber PokeRev
  • Pokemon Breeder (est. $800) – FaZe Clan’s Frazier ‘FaZe Kay’
  • Dragonair (est. $2.5k) – FaZe Kay
  • Dragonair (est. $2.5k) – Mr Beast
  • Electabuzz (est. $2.5k) – entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk
  • Computer Search (est. $800) – Jake Greenbaum from The Collectables Guru
  • Scoop Up (est. $750) – Jake Greenbaum
  • Super Energy Remover (est. $1.4k) – British rapper and YouTuber Randolph

Common

  • Charmander (est. $3-5k) x6
  • Yellow Cheeks Pikachu (est. $3-5k) x4
  • Squirtle (est. $3-5k) x2
  • Yellow Cheeks Pikachu – Logan Paul’s mom
  • Bulbasaur (est. $30k)
  • Squirtle – Lachlan of Team PWR
  • Yellow Cheeks Pikachu – Lachlan of Team PWR
  • Bulbasaur – Lachlan of Team PWR
  • Squirtle – Dan Fleyshman
  • Squirtle – FaZe Kay
  • Bulbasaur – Jake Greenbaum
  • Squirtle – Randolph
  • Yellow Cheeks Pikachu – Randolph
  • Bulbasaur – Randolph

(Charizard pull starts at 01:17:07.)

In the end, the big winner in Logan Paul’s event was the incredible 1st Edition shadowless Charizard, as well as the multiple Chanseys. The Mewtwo and the common Bulbasaurs were major surprises as well, considering the insane amount they’re worth.

The live opening proves how massive the Pokemon Trading Card has become. Decades later, the hobby has seen an explosion in interest, and items have skyrocketed in value. If nothing else, it was a treat for many fans to see something from 1999 be opened for the very first time.