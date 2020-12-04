Twitch streamer wows Pokemon fans with best Pikachu impression ever - Dexerto

The Pokemon community was stunned after a Twitch streamer was able to imitate Pikachu’s voice to perfection. The personality sounds so much like the Nintendo mascot that she could easily be mistaken for the real thing.

For nearly three decades, Pokemon’s mascot Pikachu has had the same voice. First created by Japanese actress Ikue Ōtani in 1997, children and adults around the world instantly recognize the iconic sounds of the adorable ‘mon.

Fans of the Nintendo RPG were blown away when a Twitch streamer shared her mind-blowing impression of the character during a live broadcast on December 4. The online personality could easily be mistaken for the electric mouse.

Twitch streamer has the perfect Pikachu impression

Variety streamer ‘Saiiren‘ had just kicked off her December broadcast when she admitted to her audience that she had been going through older clips. The personality explained that she was surprised at how much higher-pitched she used to sound.

A viewer then asked if her she was able to mimic Pikachu’s voice. “Can you do the Pikachu voice?” she read aloud before imitating voice lines the beloved character is known for.

Her chat instantly lost it, floored by how accurate she sounded. Comments like “wow that was a good Pikachu” flooded her chat. Saiiren then confessed, “I liked being a voice actress. It was one of things I liked doing back then when I was younger.”

A clip of her accurate impression made its way on Reddit where readers were stunned by how much she sounded like the iconic Japanese character. “Holy s**t this is actually super accurate,” one user wrote. Another echoed a similar sentiment: “I wasn’t expecting it to be this close. Holy s**t.”

Shockingly, the streamer went on to reveal that she isn’t actually a voice actor, although she clarified that she wants to be. With how mind-blowing her Pikachu impression is, surely her future in the entertainment industry is looking bright.

Despite releasing in 1996, the Pokemon franchise is now more popular than it’s ever been. The series will officially celebrate its 25th anniversary in 2021, which will no doubt heavily feature the game’s beloved yellow mascot.