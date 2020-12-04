 Twitch streamer wows Pokemon fans with best Pikachu impression ever - Dexerto
Pokemon

Twitch streamer wows Pokemon fans with best Pikachu impression ever

Published: 4/Dec/2020 22:42

by Brent Koepp
Twitch streamer Saiiren next to Pokemon mascot Pikachu.
The Pokemon Company / Twitch: Saiiren

The Pokemon community was stunned after a Twitch streamer was able to imitate Pikachu’s voice to perfection. The personality sounds so much like the Nintendo mascot that she could easily be mistaken for the real thing.

For nearly three decades, Pokemon’s mascot Pikachu has had the same voice. First created by Japanese actress Ikue Ōtani in 1997, children and adults around the world instantly recognize the iconic sounds of the adorable ‘mon.

Fans of the Nintendo RPG were blown away when a Twitch streamer shared her mind-blowing impression of the character during a live broadcast on December 4. The online personality could easily be mistaken for the electric mouse.

Screenshot of Pikachu from the Pokemon anime.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
The lovable Pokemon mascot was brought to life by a Twitch streamer.

Twitch streamer has the perfect Pikachu impression

Variety streamer ‘Saiiren‘ had just kicked off her December broadcast when she admitted to her audience that she had been going through older clips. The personality explained that she was surprised at how much higher-pitched she used to sound.

A viewer then asked if her she was able to mimic Pikachu’s voice. “Can you do the Pikachu voice?” she read aloud before imitating voice lines the beloved character is known for.

Her chat instantly lost it, floored by how accurate she sounded.  Comments like “wow that was a good Pikachu” flooded her chat. Saiiren then confessed, “I liked being a voice actress. It was one of things I liked doing back then when I was younger.”

A clip of her accurate impression made its way on Reddit where readers were stunned by how much she sounded like the iconic Japanese character. “Holy s**t this is actually super accurate,” one user wrote. Another echoed a similar sentiment: “I wasn’t expecting it to be this close. Holy s**t.”

Pokemon fans react to Twitch streamers perfect Pikachu voice.
Reddit
Viewers were impressed.

Shockingly, the streamer went on to reveal that she isn’t actually a voice actor, although she clarified that she wants to be. With how mind-blowing her Pikachu impression is, surely her future in the entertainment industry is looking bright.

Despite releasing in 1996, the Pokemon franchise is now more popular than it’s ever been. The series will officially celebrate its 25th anniversary in 2021, which will no doubt heavily feature the game’s beloved yellow mascot.

Gaming

How to Become the Next Gaming Influencer with GAME

Published: 1/Dec/2020 18:20 Updated: 3/Dec/2020 17:32

by Shane King

game Sponsored

GAME are launching a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for gaming content creators to win huge prizes and become a salaried influencer under the GAME banner. Here are the challenge’s details and how you can sign up.

No matter how experienced you are, GAME are offering the opportunity for a passionate PC or Xbox gamer to try out what it’s like being a gaming influencer. As long as you’re over 18 years old, a resident of the United Kingdom, and an avid gamer, you have a chance to win big.

Not only will the chosen winner earn some big prizes, but they’ll also receive a ton of media opportunities and visibility as a content creator for GAME. Among a variety of prizes, GAME’s influencer will earn a free Xbox Series X console and a £1,500 monthly salary for three months.

The full prize breakdown for the successful candidate is as follows:

GAME Next In fluencer Prize Breakdown

If you play on Xbox and/or PC, love gaming, and really love engaging with members of the community while providing entertaining, educational content, this opportunity could be for you. Below, you’ll find more details on the challenge, prizes, and how to get involved.

How to sign up for GAME’s influencer challenge

  1.  First thing’s first! Prepare a YouTube video, under two minutes long, that shows footage of you playing FIFA, Halo, Forza, or Destiny and includes commentary expressing why you want to be GAME’s influencer.
  2. Title the video “I’m (insert name here) and I want to be GAME’s next gaming influencer” and share it on Twitter and Facebook (tagging @GAMEDigital).
  3. Visit the GAME influencer challenge page and carefully fill out the form with your information, social media links, and a link to your YouTube video.
  4. Get your video out there! Share it on Twitter or Facebook too. Remember to tag @GAMEDigital so they can see it

Once your submission is in, the judges will get to work creating a shortlist based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

The full breakdown of the stages, including the five finalists each getting a one hour streaming slot on BELONG’s Twitch channel, can be found below.

GAME’s influencer challenge: How the winner will be picked

Level 1, Entries:

Fill out GAME’s influencer challenge form, including social media links and, most importantly, an entry YouTube video submission. Submissions opened on November 16 and close on December 18 2020.

Level 2, Shortlisting:

Judges review all entrants and select five top candidates by January 8, 2021, to move on to the next level. Candidates will be judged based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

BOSS Level, The Tournament:

The top five candidates will receive one hour on BELONG’s Twitch channel to play two games (choosing between FIFA, Halo, Forza, and Destiny) on January 23, 2021.

Gaming Influencer Announced:

Based on how well each gamer performed and engaged with the audience during their stream, a winner will be chosen on February 8, 2021 and the three-month contract will get inked!

Ultimately, GAME are offering gamers a chance at the exposure needed to grow their brands and, for one lucky winner, the opportunity to be a paid content creator.

Interested candidates should get their submissions ready, their social strategy planned, and their creative juices flowing. Starting with the initial submissions, big prizes are on the line and competition is sure to be fierce.