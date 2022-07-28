The best Pokemon team to build for a Gemini

Jessica Filby . Last updated: Jul 28, 2022

Choosing the best Pokemon team to bring along can be a real challenge. Why not make it personal with your Chinese zodiac? Here is the best Pokemon team for a Gemini.

One of the hardest decisions to make in Pokemon, aside from choosing a starter, is to find the six companions to battle with. A party consisting of only six Pokemon where there are now over 900 to choose from can be a real challenge.

Some choose to go for balance, some for their favorites, and others prefer to choose a specific type. Either way, making a great Pokemon team is almost entirely a personal endeavor. And nothing says personal like your Chinese zodiac.

If you’re a Gemini trainer looking for a great Pokemon team in this wonderful game then this is the party to have.

Morpeko

Nintendo Nothing says dual personalities like Morpeko.

One of the biggest aspects of the Gemini Chinese zodiac is the split personality trait. It speaks often about the zodiac having dual natures and constantly conflicting personality traits that either bounce or reject each other. Perhaps the most direct representation of such a trait is the Pokemon Morpeko.

Morpeko is an adorable Electric / Dark Pokemon that often switches between his ‘Full Belly Mode’ and his ‘Hangry Mode’. Gemini’s will understand this switch better than anyone and will hopefully be able to manage and deal with these changes when they come upon their companion.

Kecleon

Nintendo Be sure to stay seen with Kleceon.

While Gemini’s are seen to be relatively extroverted and impulsive, that is often met with a desire to be around people with similar energy. They’re not attention seekers but to a lot of Gemini’s nothing is worse than being with a group of people and feeling like they aren’t wanted.

This is exactly the same with Kecleon. In fact, if this adorable Pokemon gets ignored for too long it will simply turn invisible and never reveal itself. For both Gemini’s and Kecleon, care and attention are vital. They want to be seen and understood so when that’s ignored, both will hide away for good. The Kecleon is a perfect Pokemon for a Gemini.

Charmander

Nintendo Embrace your fiery personality with Charmander.

If you’re struggling for a classic starter or if you’re just looking for an adorable companion who will eventually evolve into one of the most powerful Pokemon in the game, Charmander is the option for you. He’s bubbly, funny, adorable, and a fantastic companion to have at your side. That evolution brings power and reliability, something Gemini’s love in a person.

Charmander is just like a Gemini in the sense that it’s impulsive and always excitable when they’re happy. However, when they’re unhappy, it’s best to stay away from that fiery wrath.

Either way, the similarities between the Gemini and Charmander will allow the two to work perfectly together and be well on their way to one of the best Pokemon teams for a Gemini.

Clefairy

Nintendo Be warm and loving with Clefairy in your Pokemon team.

Filling your Pokemon party with excitable companions makes for a fun experience, but that only strengthens the need for a more relaxed and grounded Pokemon to level it all out.

Clefairy is the kind, clever, and reliable creature that everyone needs to have on their party. They can bring a new style of fighting — as well as a kind and peaceful personality that will help ground both the other Pokemon and the Gemini trainer before they get over-excited.

Exploud

Nintendo Bring in your loud side with Exploud.

In almost the polar opposite to Clefairy, Exploud would make a wonderful addition to a Gemini Pokemon team. They’re loyal, loud, and undeniably extraverted. Just like Gemini’s, when Exploud gets a little over-excited they can get louder than they realize, luckily Clefairy will be there to remind them.

Although the personality matches well, it’s the bond you’ll be able to create that really brings this pairing to a perfect match. Being the last evolution of Whismur, you get to spend quality time building up the friendship and loyalty that means so much to a Gemini.

Mew

Nintendo Strategize and bring the power with this Pokemon.

Gemini’s may be excitable, extroverted, and have contrasting personalities but there is one trait they are constantly looking for. Gemini’s are known to be smart so are always looking for a person or companion to match their wits and intelligence.

This is where Mew comes in. Mew is undeniably one of the most intelligent Pokemon in the franchise so having that combination for strategy before a battle is perfect. That combined with the unbridled power inside this Pokemon and you have a match made in heaven.

That’s the best Pokemon party for a Gemini. All you need to do now is find and catch them.

In the meantime, why not take a look at our Pokemon hub for more news and guides? Or check out some of our other articles:

All Hisuian forms in Pokemon Go | Tyranitar revealed in Pokemon Unite | 10 best starter Pokemon of all time | The most expensive & rarest Pokemon cards ever sold | The best Water-type Pokemon ranked | Pokemon Quest recipes | What is the strongest Pokemon ever? | Flying-type Pokemon weaknesses & resistances | Best Ice-type Pokemon ranked | Best Pokemon team for a Sagittarius