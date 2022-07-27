The best Pokemon team to build for a Sagittarius

Jessica Filby . Last updated: Jul 27, 2022

If creating the best and most personalized Pokemon team is the goal, why not look into what your zodiac is and build it around that? Here are the best Pokemon to grab if you’re a Sagittarius.

With over 900 different Pokemon to choose from, picking only six for your main party can be a real challenge. Especially when you want to make your Pokemon team a personal endeavor while still having balance and power.

Luckily, Sagittarius brings both of these properties to the mix. They’re optimistic, funny, and have a strong moral nature behind them. However, when they need to be they are blunt and honest, always prioritizing getting the job done over anything else. If you’re a dedicated Sagittarius trainer in this fantastic game series then this is the Pokemon party to have.

Meowth

Nintendo Meowth is never afraid to speak their mind and fight for you.

One of the most prominent aspects of Meowth in the anime is his tendency to always speak his mind. Living with Team Rocket has taught him to not care about what he says and often the team is better off for it.

A Pokemon team with Meowth on it will always work for the better, especially when coming up with a battle strategy. Or if you want to fight with Meowth then they’re a powerful Pokemon that many underestimate, just like a Sagittarius.

Aerodactyl

Nintendo Aerodactyl can take the battle to new heights in your Pokemon team.

This is a classic Pokemon that everyone knows and loves. They can safely rely on its power and, due to its inability to evolve, will end up forming a strong bond with this Pokemon. Such a bond and understanding is something that seems to be particularly important to a Sagittarius and will provide a perfect match between the two.

Ultimately, building a Pokemon party around your Chinese zodiac will link you perfectly to the deadly but kind Aerofactyl. The two personalities will end up combining so well that many will know exactly how to use this rock/flying Pokemon before getting to their turn in battle.

Rhydon

Nintendo Rhydon is determined, tough, and powerful, just like a Sagittarius.

Whether you’re traveling through the beautiful regions of Johto or if you just want a Pokemon in your party that packs an impressive punch, Rhydon is the companion to catch. He’s strong, determined, and has very thick skin when needed.

Sagittarius’ are similar in their traits. They have thick skin but are particularly warm and kind to those they trust. If you can get Rhydon to trust you and allow you into that warm and kind center, then you’ll have a great addition to your Pokemon party.

Pikachu

Nintendo Bring out your funny side with Pikachu in your Pokemon team.

Nothing says optimistic and idealistic like both a Sagittarius and the lovely Pikachu. Pikachu would make a fantastic addition to any Pokemon team but would slot in perfectly when their trainer follows this Chinese zodiac.

Both are kind, optimistic, and absolutely hilarious which ends up being a match made in heaven. Pikachu is powerful at high levels and a fantastic companion. But, when they match so perfectly with a Sagittarius, it just seems like the perfect pairing.

Onix

Nintendo Embrace the intimidation factor with Onix.

The personality traits of Sagittarius’ are seen to be tough, optimistic, and never afraid to speak their mind if they deem it necessary. Speaking your mind and looking tough is made a little easier with an Onix by your side.

This Pokemon has thick skin, looks relatively intimidating, but has a heart of gold. They’re surprisingly adorable for a creature made out of rocks and are unsurprisingly perfect for a Sagittarius.

Aipom

Nintendo Fight with optimism and fun with Aipom on your team.

Pokemon is all about finding adorable creatures and making them your long-time companion. Few Pokemon are truly more adorable than the lovely Aipom and even fewer are as perfect for a Sagittarius.

It’s fine having a Pokemon team filled with power and intimidation but sometimes you need a Pokemon that will bring out your fun side. Aipom will strengthen that optimism and hilarious streak seen within a Sagittarius and will tie off anyone’s Pokemon party perfectly.

There we have it. If you’re Chinese zodiac is Sagittarius then this Pokemon party will be an ideal match. Now you just need to find them.

