Pokemon Go Kecleon “special release” confirmed by Niantic

A Niantic developer has confirmed that a Kecleon “special release” is coming soon in Pokemon Go, teasing the things that trainers can expect to see from the possible event.

It’s been a big year for Pokemon fans as the franchise celebrates its 25th anniversary with a remastered version of Diamond & Pearl, Pokemon Snap, and Pokemon Legends Arceus coming in the New Year.

Meanwhile, in PoGo, the mobile game has been playing out its Season of Mischief narrative, working towards a climax for the Holiday season.

Diehard fans are always looking for what’s coming next on the in-game calendar and, based on new comments from Niantic, it could be a unique Kecleon debut.

Pokemon Go Kecleon “special release” coming

The Season of Mischief introduced a number of Pokemon to the mobile game, with Hoopa being given a special debut. And it looks like when it’s all said and done on December 1, Kecleon could be next in line.

In an interview with Gfinity, Michael Steranka – director of product marketing – said: “Kecleon has special attributes in the main series games that are not shared by any other Pokemon.

“And so, we really want to do right by that in Pokemon Go when it’s time to release it. We’re working towards that, and we want to make sure that when we’re ready, it’s a special release for players to catch.”

When is Kecleon coming to Pokemon Go?

Now that we know a Kecleon Pokemon Go “special release” event is very much on Niantic’s radar, it’s likely that the chameleon Pokemon will be next up.

The Season of Mischief ends on December 1, which means Kecleon is likely to appear in-game during December or early 2022.

However, there is no official confirmation at the time of writing.