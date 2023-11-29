Pokemon TCG fans thrilled with “gorgeous” Shiny Treasures ex Secret Rare leaks 

The Pokemon TCG Shiny Treasures ex set is being released in Japan on December 1, and players have already started leaking images of cards to excited players in the West.

A brand new Pokemon TCG set is on the horizon, and the upcoming Shiny Treasures Ex release is mostly a reprint set of some of the best cards from the year, including secret art for highly playable cards like Iono and Arven. However, new art is accompanying these cards, and fans are already opening packs.

These latest cards are likely to be a part of the Paldean Fates collection, which is set for release on January 26, but currently, some Japanese are already getting their hands on the Shining Fates Ex set. While some new cards are publicly known, brand-new cards are slowly being revealed.

Fans are currently getting excited about some of the new Secret Rare art cards, and the hype follows an unboxing video that was posted on the Japanese Pokemon Trading Card Game channel on November 26, while even more leaks are expected soon.

Community love leaked Shiny Treasures ex SAR cards

Many of these leaks are being shared by Pokebeach, and Pokemon TCG players shared their excitement for the new Shiny SAR cards underneath new posts. One fan, ApricornNut, said: “Absolutely eyeballing the hell out of the Shiny SARs (ESPECIALLY Gardevoir, that artwork is a thing of beauty).”

Meanwhile, another fan added to the excitement, as Living_Tart4391 said on Reddit that the cards were “unique and gorgeous.”

Players are also excited to hear about the pull rates, as Redditor MAGI-System_ said that these are “pretty good in these special sets.”

The Shining Treasures ex set is classed as a ‘High-Class Pack’ series, which usually guarantees one super secret rare and three secret rares per box. In an unboxing video from the Japanese Pokemon Youtube channel, an Art Rare, two ‘baby Shiny Pokemon’ secret rares, and one Shiny Super Rare were pulled.

Sadly for the creator no Special Illustration Rares, Full Arts, or ultra rare gold cards were pulled, suggesting that they are not guaranteed. However, God Packs will be included in Shiny Treasure ex. A pack pulled on-screen contained six Secret Rares, three Super Secret Rares, and one Art Rare.

The beautiful supporter cards have also been well received. On seeing the Clive card, Redditor Isvbelle proclaimed, “Oh that Clive card is so CUTE.” While another commented on the beautiful Iono waifu card, “Imma sell my Iono SAR Psa 9 to get that Iono if I don’t pull it,” they said.

Finally, MasterGallade comments on another of the latest cards, saying: “I never imagined all of Team Star on one card, it’s so beautiful.”

Here is a full list of shiny, shiny super rare, full art, and secret rare cards from Shiny Treasure ex.

