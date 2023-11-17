All Shiny cards in Pokemon TCG Shiny Treasure ex set so far

The Shiny Treasure ex set in the Pokemon TCG is to be released in December 2023 and those cards are expected to be released in the U.S. come 2024. Here’s a look at all the Shiny cards we know will be in the set so far.

A major Pokemon TCG set is scheduled to launch in 2024 called Paldean Fates. This set will feature Shiny cards with alternate artwork and brand-new Pokemon ex cards.

This set, though, will feature many cards that will be in the Japanese Shiny Treasure ex set that will be released at the end of 2023. But, what Shiny cards will be in the Shiny Treasure ex set?

We don’t know the full list yet, but there have been many cards shown to the public. Here’s a look at all the Shiny cards in the Pokemon TCG Shiny Treasure ex set that we know of thus far.

List of Pokemon TCG Shiny cards in Shiny Treasure ex

Here’s a list of the Shiny cards we know will be in the Shiny Treasure ex set thus far:

Charmander

Charmeleon

Charizard

Meowscarada

Skeledirge

Quaquval

Iron Treads

Paldean Wooper

Clodsire

Wattrel

Kilowattrel

Riolu

Lucario

Scyther

ScizorS

Squawkabilly

Baxcalibur

Luxray

Spiritomb

Hawlucha

Mimikyu

Ditto

Great Tusk

Gardevoir

Mew

Varoom

Revavroom

Greavard

Houndstone

Tinkatink

Tinkatuff

Tinkaton

Cleffa

Pikachu

Raichu

Charcadet

Armarouge

Ceruledge

Finizen

Palafin

Tatsugiri

Dondozo

(via PokeBeach)

Many of these Pokemon were introduced in the Paldea region and Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

These cards will be released on December 1, 2023 in Japan. However, Pokemon TCG collectors should expect Shiny Treasures ex to be released in the Paldean Fates set on January 26, 2024.

The Paldean Fates set, when it releases in North America in 2024, will have around 240 cards and will also feature several Paradox Pokemon. As one can see by the list above, several of those Paradox Pokemon, like Iron Treads and Great Tusk, will have Shiny cards.

For more Pokemon TCG-related articles, make sure you check out our other links down below:

