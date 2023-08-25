Pokemon Sleep Good Sleep Day event: Schedule & bonuses

Pokemon Sleep‘s first ever event, Good Sleep Day, is finally here. Let’s break down everything trainers need to know about the event, including the schedule and what rewards are offered.

Pokemon Sleep is the sleep-tracking app developed by Select Button where fans can track their sleep, collect a variety of Pokemon, and raise up their own teams.

While some who haven’t played the game yet may think it’s a simple sleep tracker on the surface, there’s actually a lot trainers can do each day, like cooking dishes, feeding Pokemon, and raising their levels.

Article continues after ad

Now, Pokemon Sleep is holding its very first event called the Good Sleep Day event. Here’s a breakdown of what fans can expect from this event, including when it starts and what bonuses trainers can receive by playing each day.

Article continues after ad

Niantic

Pokemon Sleep’s Good Sleep Day event will be held over three different days. Day 1 of the event will begin on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at 4 AM and last until Thursday, August 31, at 3:59 AM local time.

Article continues after ad

Day 2, which is the night of a full moon, will begin on Thursday, August 31, at 4 AM and last until Friday, September 1, at 3:59 AM local time.

Finally, Day 3 will conclude the event on September 1, starting at 4 AM, and will finish on Saturday, September 2, at 3:59 AM local time.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Pokemon Sleep Good Sleep Day event bonuses

Trainers who use Pokemon Sleep throughout the duration of the event will receive in-game bonuses. However, these bonuses vary depending on which Day trainers are on.

Article continues after ad

Here are the bonuses for each Day of the event:

Article continues after ad

Day 2 – Night of the full moon (Thursday, August 31) Drowsy Power x2 Pokémon Sleep EXP x3 Bonus Sleep Points +1000



Days 1 and 3 (Wednesday, August 30 and Friday, September 1) Drowsy Power x1.5 Pokémon Sleep EXP x2 Bonus Sleep Points +500



Pokemon Sleep Good Sleep Day details

There are also some helpful notes about the event from the official webpage:

Each day of the Good Sleep Day event rolls over at 4 AM.

Event bonuses apply only to sleep data tracked within the event period.

If you wait to report sleep data tracked before the event begins, and select “Review Later” during the event, event bonuses will not be applied.

If you wait to report sleep data tracked during the event, and select “Review Later” after the event has ended, event bonuses will be applied.

You can only receive bonus sleep points once per day. You will not receive bonus sleep points for the second sleep session in a day.

Event bonuses do not apply to sleep tracking during the tutorial.

Event bonuses will be triggered regardless of which site you conduct your sleep research in.

That’s everything you need to know about Pokemon Sleep’s Good Sleep Day event. Check out our other handy Pokemon Sleep guides below:

All confirmed Pokemon in Pokemon Sleep | Does Pokemon Sleep have Apple Watch support? | What is the new Pokemon Sleep app? | Where to buy Pokemon Go Plus+ | How to add friends in Pokemon Sleep | Are there Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Sleep? | Every achievement in Pokemon Sleep | How to make Pokemon happy in Pokemon | Every biscuit in Pokemon Sleep | What are Dream Shards in Pokemon Sleep & how to get them

Article continues after ad