Pokemon Sleep players thank devs for “grandiose” compensation

A recent bug caused some issues for the Pokemon Sleep fanbase, but the way it was fixed and the compensation from the devs has players commending their efforts and love for the game.

It’s not every day that a player base thanks the developers of a game, but right now the Pokemon Sleep community seems to be overflowing with appreciation for the developer Select Button and the work they have put in recently to amend some bugs.

After recent issues with Pokemon Sleep meant that players could only earn the Legendary Pokemon Raikou in one of the three available sleep styles, Select Button has compensated the entire community with a Raikou incense, and many players are thrilled.

Article continues after ad

Reddit user u/ShinyVigoroth has shared a post to r/pokemonsleepbetter, alongside the text “Honestly, what a great development team.” There are two free gifts with the message “Apology from the Development Team” as well as a special gift.

Article continues after ad

Shiny Vigoroth adds a slightly longer comment below, saying, “The gains that we thought we lost were transferred to this week for the event, they gave us helper whistles as an apology, and now this. Tbh, I already forgave them once I heard this event’s ost. but this is just grandiose.”

Another comment adds, “Select Button needs to keep this team together. They’re doing the very best for their players.” Meanwhile, someone below replies by saying, “They freakin’ love us, man. Like seriously.”

Article continues after ad

Further down a person adds, “Just giving us a legendary with the ability to get it shiny right away was amazing enough lol”. Then, one person quips back by adding, “I am sensing a bit of Pokemon Go trauma here lol’.

Altogether, it seems the community is having a great time with Pokemon Sleep, only bolstered further by a level of understanding and generosity from the team whenever dealing with issues. Fans are probably sleeping better knowing Select Button are at the helm.