Every recipe in Pokemon Sleep & how to make them

Pokemon Sleep has a cooking feature for players to level up their Snorlax. Here’s how to make every recipe in the sleep-tracking application.

Pokemon Sleep is a free-to-play game that tracks users’ hours of rest and rewards them the next morning. After waking up, you’ll notice different Pokemon surrounding a Snorlax, which appear according to your sleep style.

Pokemon Sleep can also connect to your Pokemon Go Plus+ device. By pairing the two, you can get Pikachu to act as an alarm clock and sing you a lullaby.

Article continues after ad

In addition to tracking your sleep, the application lets you cook various dishes to increase your Snorlax’s Drowsy Power. Keep reading to learn how to make Pokemon Sleep’s scrumptious dishes.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

List of every recipe available in Pokemon Sleep

Niantic

The following three tables list every currently available recipe in Pokemon Sleep. They are divided into the Curry and Chowder, Salad, and Dessert categories.

Contents

Curry and Chowder recipes

Dish Description Ingredients Mixed Curry Any random selection of ingredients Fancy Apple Curry A simple curry that lets the natural sweetness of its apples shine. 7x Fancy Apple Solar Powered Tomato Curry A curry made using tomatoes that have turned bright red in the sun. 10x Fiery Herb 5x Snazzy Tomato Beanburger Curry The tender bean patties are the star of the show in this curry. 7x Bean Sausage Mild Honey Curry A mild curry containing plenty of honey. Kids gobble it down! 7x Honey Drought Katsu Curry The freshly-fried cutlet has a nice sparkle to it. 7x Bean Sausage 5x Pure Oil Grilled Tail Curry The tasty tail elevates the flavor of the curry roux to the next level. 8x Slowpoke Tail 25x Fiery Herb Dream Eater Butter Curry The ingredients in this curry all share a connection to deep sleep. 18x Soft Potato 15x Snoozy Tomato 12x Soothing Cacao 10x Moomoo Milk Spicy Leek Curry The roasted leeks are fragrant and sweet as fruit, perfectly balancing the spicy roux. 14x Large Leek 10x Warming Ginger 8x Fiery Herb Spore Mushroom Curry A curry that puts you to sleep just as surely as the move Spore. 14x Tasty Mushroom 9x Soft Potato Egg Bomb Curry A curry made with oodles of love. Its ingredients are geared toward kids. 12x Honey 11x Fancy Apple 8x Fancy Egg 4x Soft Potato Hearty Cheeseburger Curry This voluminous curry is large enough to astound even a Snorlax. 8x Moomoo Milk 8x Bean Sausage Soft Potato Chowder A thick chowder made from potatoes boiled until practically melting. 10x Moomoo Milk 8x Soft Potato 4x Tasty Mushroom Simple Chowder You can really taste the richness of the milk in this simple chowder. 7x Moomoo Milk Ninja Curry This tofu curry is said to have been a favorite dish of ninjas. 15x Greengrass Soybeans 9x Bean Sausage 9x Large Leek 5x Tasty Mushroom Meaty Omelette Curry This curry is topped with a masterfully-cooked omelette that simply melts in the mouth. 10x Fancy Egg 6x Snoozy Tomato Bulk-Up Bean Curry A hearty curry packed with nutrients needed for bulking up. 12x Greengrass Soybeans 6x Bean Sausage 4x Fiery Herb 4x Fancy Egg

Salad recipes

Dish Description Ingredients Mixed Salad Any random selection of ingredients Bean Ham Salad This simple salad features ham made from bean sausages. 14x Ham 9x Fancy Apple Snoozy Tomato Salad The Snoozy Tomatoes in this simple salad are a great aid for sleep. 8x Snoozy Tomato Fancy Apple Salad A simple salad accentuated by a mashed apple dressing. 8x Fancy Apple Heat Wave Tofu Salad A tofu salad covered in a bright red spicy sauce. 6x Fiery Herb 10x Greengrass Soybeans Slowpoke Tail Pepper Salad The mouth-tinglingly spicy pepper highlights the sweetness of the tail. 10x Slowpoke Tail 10x Fiery Herb 15x Pure Oil Snow Cloak Caesar Salad A bacon salad topped with a generous snowy sprinkling of cheese. 10x Moomoo Milk 6x Bean Sausage Spore Mushroom Salad A salad rich in minerals that improve the quality of sleep. 17x Tasty Mushroom 8x Snoozy Tomato 8x Pure Oil Gluttony Potato Salad This potato salad contains just a hint of flavor from the Fancy Apples. 14x Soft Potato 9x Fancy Egg 7x Bean Sausage 6x Fancy Apple Water Veil Tofu Salad A salad topped with wobbly cubes of tofu. 10x Greengrass Soybeans 6x Snoozy Tomato Superpower Extreme Salad A hefty salad that provides all your daily nutrients at once. 9x Bean Sausage 6x Warming Ginger 5x Fancy Egg 3x Soft Potato Moomoo Caprese Salad A basic salad containing only cheese, tomatoes, and a splash of oil. 12x Moomoo Milk 6x Snoozy Tomato 5x Pure Oil Contrary Chocolate Meat Salad The savory sauce and sweet chocolate sauce let you enjoy a mix of flavors. 14x Soothing Cacao 9x Bean Sausage Overheat Ginger Salad This salad’s special ginger dressing warms you through and through. 17x Fiery Herb 10x Warming Herb 8x Snoozy Tomato Immunity Leak Salad The crisp leeks in this salad do wonders for the immune system. 10x Large Leek 5x Warming Ginger Dazzling Apple Cheese Salad The simple seasoning keeps the focus on the sublime pairing of ingredients. 15x Fancy Apple 5x Moomoo Milk 3x Pure Oil Ninja Salad Ninjas cannot resist the flavor of this tofu salad. It’s eaten in a flash! 15x Large Leek 15x Greengrass Soybeans 12x Tasty Mushroom 11x Warming Ginger

Dessert recipes

Dish Description Ingredients Mixed Juice Any random selection of ingredients Fancy Apple Juice A rich juice containing only the very best apples. 8x Fancy Apple Fluffy Sweet Potatoes These perfectly ripe potatoes don’t rely on honey to deliver a sweet kick. 9x Soft Potato 5x Moomoo Milk Steadfast Ginger Cookies These cookies give you the power to tackle hardships without crumbling. 14x Honey 12x Warming Ginger 5x Soothing Cacao 4x Fancy Egg Craft Soda Pop A highly carbonated artisan soda. 9x Honey Ember Ginger Tea Apples have been added to the spicy ginger, helping the tea go down easily. 9x Warming Ginger 7x Fancy Apple Jigglypuff’s Fruity Flan A very special flan that’s as springy as a balloon. 20x Honey 15x Fancy Egg 10x Moomoo Milk 10x Fancy Apple Lovely Kiss Smoothie A relaxing drink that soothes your weariness and envelops you in sleep. 11x Fancy Apple 9x Moomoo Milk 7x Honey 8x Soothing Cacao Lucky Chant Apple Pie The chunky pieces of apple in this pie are lucky finds! 12x Fancy Apple 4x Moomoo Milk Neroli’s Restorative Tea A special restorative tea made by Professor Neroli. 11x Warming Ginger 15x Fancy Apple 9x Tasty Mushroom Sweet Scent Chocolate Cake Neither people nor Pokemon can resist the lure of this cake’s sweet aroma. 9x Honey 8x Soothing Cacao 7x Moomoo Milk Warm Moomoo Milk Moomoo Milk that has been heated to further draw out its sweetness. 7x Moomoo Milk Cloud Nine Soy Cake A soy cake with a nice, light texture. 8x Fancy Egg 7x Greengrass Soybeans Hustle Protein Smoothie A glass of this sweet smoothie goes down a treat after a training session. 15x Greengrass Soybeans Stalwart Vegetable Juice An easy-to-make juice with natural sweet and sour flavors. 9x Snoozy Tomato 7x Fancy Apple Big Malasada A special fried bread made using a recipe from the Alola region. 10x Pure Oil 7x Moomoo Milk 6x Honey Huge Power Soy Donuts Soy donuts fried to crisp perfection. They’re bodybuilders’ friends. 9x Pure Oil 6x Greengrass Soybeans 7x Soothing Cacao

That’s every available recipe in Pokemon Sleep. Check out our other guides below for more Pokemon tips & tricks.

Article continues after ad

Rarest Pokemon in Pokemon Go | Type chart | How to catch Ditto | Best Eeveelutions | Field research rewards and tasks | Promo Codes | How to get Pinap Berries | Spotlight Hour schedule | Best moves to learn with Elite Fast TM | Best moves to learn with Elite Charged TM