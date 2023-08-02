How to make Pokemon happy in Pokemon Sleep

You’ll need happy Pokemon to gather more ingredients in Pokemon Sleep for Snorlax. Here’s how to keep their spirits up.

You must collect ingredients to make various dishes in Pokemon Sleep. The food you feed Snorlax at breakfast, lunch, and dinner levels up the Pokemon’s Drowsy Power. After powering up Snorlax, the Pokemon can attract different creatures in the morning.

Before you can find these ingredients, you must make sure your Pokemon are happy so they can complete the task. You can check how your Pokemon are feeling in the Pokemon Box or your Active Helper Team.

Article continues after ad

Keep reading to learn multiple methods on ensuring your Pokemon are energized and in a great mood.

How to keep your Pokemon happy in Pokemon Sleep

Niantic

There are several ways you can make your Pokemon happy in the sleep-tracking application. Here are the three available methods:

Sleep

A simple way to raise their spirits is to sleep. Click “Start Tracking Sleep” to begin a sleep session. The better quality of your rest, the happier your Pokemon will become.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Energy Pillows

Pulled an all-nighter? You can purchase Energy Pillows from the Regular Exchange Shop for 240 Sleep Points. The General Store also sells the item for 60 Diamonds in addition to being offered as rewards.

Article continues after ad

Energy Pillows are single-use only resources that replenish energy and mood by 50 points.

Charge Energy Skill

Some Pokemon have the Charge Energy Skill that restores 12 of their energy points. The species listed below are those who possess the Charge Energy Skill:

Ekans

Bellsprout

Geodude

Cubone

Larvitar

Swablu

That’s everything you need to know about making Pokemon happy. Check out our other Pokemon Sleep guides below:

What is Pokemon Sleep | Every recipe in Pokemon Sleep | How to cook dishes | Shiny Pokemon | All confirmed Pokemon | Is there Apple Watch support? | How to pair Pokemon Go Plus+