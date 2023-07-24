What are Dream Shards in Pokemon Sleep & how to get them

Pokemon Sleep enables you to meet all kinds of creatures.

Pokemon Sleep has a similar currency system to Pokemon Go to level up and evolve different species. Here’s how to collect the game’s Dream Shards.

Pokemon Sleep is a free-to-play game that tracks your hours of rest and rewards you with different species surrounding a Snorlax. The application can also connect to players’ Pokemon Go Plus+ devices for more features.

By connecting the two programs, you can get Pikachu to act as an alarm clock and sing you a lullaby.

Pokemon Sleep also lets users cook various dishes with ingredients that are available to sell for Dream Shards. But, what will you need Dream Shards for in the application?

What are Dream Shards in Pokemon Sleep?

Dream Shards are Pokemon Sleep’s version of Stardust in Pokemon Go. The in-game currency is needed to level up and evolve Pokemon. With the combination of Dream Shards and Candy, you can transform the companions you come across after waking up.

However, the required amount of Dream Shards and Candy will increase as your Pokemon becomes more powerful.

How to get Dream Shards

There are several methods to obtain Dream Shards in Pokemon Sleep. You can earn the currency by catching new Pokemon you encounter and for Sleep Researching.

You can also acquire Dream Shards by completing missions, selling items like ingredients, and purchasing them from the game store.

The store sells Dream Clusters in Small, Medium, and Large sizes. This item increases the number of Dream Shards earned after a sleeping session. Owners of Pokemon Sleep’s Premium Pass will receive Dream Clusters every three months.

